Chisumbanje, Zimbabwe –Nestled in one of Zimbabwe’s most arid agricultural landscapes, Green Fuel is spearheading a remarkable transformation. Through an ambitious and visionary land and water development program, the company is not just producing clean bioethanol fuel but is also igniting a rural farming revolution founded on WaterWise agriculture, year-round irrigation, and an inclusive approach to land access.

To date, Green Fuel has meticulously developed 1,300ha of irrigated land specifically for smallholder farmers, enabling over 2,300 families to cultivate both food and cash crops, even during the harshest seasons of extreme drought. This innovative initiative aims to liberate rural communities from the uncertainties of variable rainfall, harnessing advanced climate-smart irrigation systems, effective soil management techniques, and robust water delivery infrastructure.

Recently, the company celebrated a significant milestone by handing over 220 newly irrigated plots to smallholder farmers in Chisumbanje, along with all the required inputs, such as fertiliser and seed, which is standard practice for all new scheme handovers. Each plot spans 0.5 hectares, offering comprehensive access to irrigation and expert technical support, empowering beneficiaries to grow up to three lucrative crops annually. This handover exemplifies Green Fuel’s enduring commitment to dedicating 10% of all sugarcane development land to local communities through productive and sustainable farming practices.

The irrigated land cultivated thus far includes 700ha operated by sugarcane outgrowers, who provide essential feedstock for Green Fuel’s bioethanol plant while gaining access to vital inputs, training, and market opportunities. The remaining 1,300ha are devoted to cultivating staple foods such as maize, beans, and a variety of horticultural products, thereby enhancing household nutrition and income levels. This approach embodies Green Fuel’s innovative model of agri-energy integration, whereby the development of renewable fuel not only promotes energy security but also fosters rural prosperity.

At the core of this extensive program lies the WaterWise farming philosophy, which champions responsible water use, sustainable soil management, and the long-term maintenance of irrigation infrastructure. The company collaborates closely with smallholder farmers, guiding them in adopting best practices in drip irrigation, meticulously timed watering to minimise waste, conservation tillage, soil moisture retention techniques, and judicious use of fertilisers and pesticides.

With over 300 small-scale farmers already benefiting from drip irrigation systems, developed in partnership with the esteemed global irrigation leader Netafim, maize yields have impressively increased from 1.5 tonnes to 2.5 tonnes per plot. An additional 182 hectares are slated for expansion under this transformative system. All irrigation water is efficiently pumped and maintained by Green Fuel, entirely at no cost to the farmers, providing a dependable water source in a region notorious for its low and unpredictable rainfall.

Beyond the confines of Chisumbanje, Green Fuel has made substantial investments in revitalising the Middle Sabi and Mutandahwe irrigation networks, resurrecting previously dormant infrastructure for full agricultural utilisation. The rehabilitation of canals and pumping systems now benefits 78 A2 and 48 A1 farmers. In total, 18 community irrigation schemes covering 1,700ha have been restored, serving approximately 2,300 farmers. These upgrades have included the construction of new boreholes and the reconstruction of crucial water conveyance infrastructure. A dedicated water engineering department, fully funded by Green Fuel, diligently ensures the daily operations and long-term viability of these schemes.

Notably, some farmers have successfully transitioned to commercial banana production under contract with Matanuska, showcasing how revitalised land and reliable water access are creating exciting new agricultural markets.

Green Fuel’s ongoing investments in WaterWise agriculture and irrigation underline vital global goals such as eradicating hunger, ensuring access to clean water, combating climate change, and providing affordable energy. By synergising food production with biofuel development, the company establishes a harmonious model where energy security, environmental health, and community well-being mutually reinforce one another.

