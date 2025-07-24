The 6th anniversary of the Evergreens Kempton Park store this weekend (25-26 July) is more than just a retail milestone — it highlights the critical role that trusted, long-term partnerships play in shaping South Africa’s fresh produce landscape. As consumer expectations evolve and the demand for traceable, high-quality food grows, alliances like that between Evergreens and leading apple and pear marketer Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing offer a compelling model for success.

Tru-Cape, South Africa’s largest apple and pear exporter, is joining the celebrations with in-store tastings and product activations aimed at reconnecting consumers with the origins of their food. But beyond the balloons and birthday mascots, this partnership speaks to a deeper shift in how fresh produce reaches the market — and why brand-led consistency matters.

Branding Fresh Produce in a Price-Sensitive Market

In an increasingly brand-conscious environment, retailers like Evergreens are leveraging established names like Tru-Cape to deliver both quality assurance and consumer loyalty. According to Johan Brink, Tru-Cape’s Sales Director, the partnership is rooted in a shared belief in quality and transparency.

Tru-Cape’s relationship with Evergreens spans more than two decades, with the retailer currently sourcing 80–90% of its apples from Tru-Cape. “I’ve known Evergreens since I was a schoolboy,” says Brink. “My father was a market agent on the Pretoria market, and when I joined Tru-Cape in 2002, I set up our first meeting with the retailer. The rest is history.”

Brink adds: “Evergreens doesn’t just sell an apple — they sell a Tru-Cape apple. That distinction matters to consumers, especially when freshness, provenance, and consistency are key purchase drivers.”

The relationship illustrates how integrated supplier-retailer models can support both operational efficiency and consumer trust.

Building Retail Success on Fresh Produce Leadership

Over the years, Evergreens has grown from a single store in Pretoria to a respected independent retail company, with Kempton Park’s Evergreens branch selling about 60,000 cartons of Tru-Cape apples annually — an impressive volume for a single independent store. Their upcoming third store in Pretoria North (slated for 2026) suggests confidence in continued demand for quality-driven fresh produce.

At Evergreens, they credits partnerships like the one with Tru-Cape for their success in a competitive retail environment.

“Our customers expect consistency and freshness. By working directly with producers like Tru-Cape, we’re able to deliver on that promise without relying on distribution centres. That’s a competitive advantage in both value and quality, as our customers know they’re getting top-quality apples directly from the farmer,” says the retailer.

A Model for Market Development

The partnership also showcases how fresh produce branding can play a strategic role in expanding market reach. Tru-Cape’s prominent in-store branding, consistent year-round supply, and ongoing consumer engagement efforts — including mascot-led tastings and loyalty campaigns — help reinforce visibility and trust at the point of purchase.

“These touchpoints help elevate fresh produce from a commodity to a branded, experiential product,” explains Brink. “And that shift benefits the whole value chain — from grower to consumer.”

The upcoming in-store events at Kempton Park are more than marketing exercises. They provide direct interaction between consumers and suppliers, helping to build transparency and understanding in a sector that often lacks visibility beyond the shelf.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for Growth

As the fresh produce sector grapples with rising input costs, logistical complexities, and changing consumer behaviour, partnerships based on mutual growth and shared standards are increasingly essential.

“Retailers like Evergreens are vital to our local sales strategy,” says Brink. “Their growth creates new avenues for our fruit, and our alignment helps ensure their customers receive the best possible product.”

For Evergreens, the focus remains on consistency and innovation. “We plan to keep growing hand in hand with partners like Tru-Cape. The goal is simple: top-quality produce for every customer, every day.”

Congratulations and Continued Success

The anniversary weekend promises a vibrant, fresh market atmosphere, complete with tastings, supplier showcases, music, giveaways, clowns, and competitions. Customers can expect to connect directly with suppliers, enjoy the festive vibe, and, of course, sample Tru-Cape’s signature fruit.

“We try to bring the traditional fresh market experience to our customers,” the retailer says. “You’ll see clowns, buskers, MCs on the mic announcing deals, and kids enjoying our famous apple mascot. Events like these are always a hit – especially with the younger crowd, who look forward to our birthday teddy giveaways with Tru-Cape.”

As Tru-Cape reflects on the journey so far, Brink shares a heartfelt message: “Running a successful business between three brothers is no small feat. Evergreens’ directors are hands-on and take pride in the day-to-day functions. Congratulations on six incredible years in Kempton Park – we look forward to continuing this journey with you and wish you every success in the years ahead.”