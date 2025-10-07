Zvilo enables So Pure to further build the value chain for clean water distribution in Sierra Leone

The deal improves access to clean and affordable water in Sierra Leone, particularly in helping deliver the lowest price water to the most vulnerable.

Zvilo, a working capital lender committed to bridging the global trade finance gap, has today announced its partnership with So Pure to support the scale of treatment and distribution of safe drinking water across Sierra Leone.

So Pure targets low-income and middle-class households across Sierra Leone with clean water, handling every step of the supply chain: purifying the water, packaging it into half-litre sachets or large dispenser 20-litre bottles, and then distributing it to mom-and-pop kiosk shops across the Freetown region.

Since 2019, the company has focused on water purification and filling up sachets sourced from a range of local packaging suppliers. This expansion phase aims to distribute 10-12 million litres of purified drinking water monthly by year-end, helping provide clean, safe and affordable drinking water to over 500,000 people.

So Pure, alongside its extensive distribution network of over 500 vendors and agents, has built and launched its waste recovery facility to recycling the sachets of its product and other plastic in the Freetown and country and re-purposes it for their sachet product.

In a fast-changing world, So Pure’s local production capacities further protect the supply chain from import risk and geopolitical changes. With Zvilo’s support, So Pure can now move up the value chain and will start producing its own recycled packaging, including sachets and bottles, thanks to recently acquired series of machines.

This partnership between Zvilo and So Pure also aligns perfectly with Sierra Leone’s initiative to bring access to water. Operating under the theme “Securing Water, Enabling Dignity, and Advancing Development,” this 10-year Multiphase Programmatic Approach aims to provide 90% national WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) coverage, reaching 4 million people by 2035. Zvilo’s and So Pure’s partnership also supports the Climate Adaptation and Renewable Energy (CARE) for Water, an initiative previously launched by the British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution.

The Africa Resilience Investment Accelerator (ARIA), established by British International Investment (BII), FMO – the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank and Proparco, has been pivotal in helping So Pure achieve its growth ambitions. ARIA worked with the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded Invest Saloneprogramme to connect So Pure with investors and get the company investment ready. It enabled So Pure to access a loan via BII’s risk-sharing facility with Ecobank Sierra Leone, enabling it to complete its factory and launch the plastic recycling facility, paving the way to attract additional investment from Zvilo.

“Working capital is one of the key challenges for SMEs in Sierra Leone,” commented Peter Maila, CEO at Zvilo Africa. “A partnership with Zvilo unlocks working capital for So Pure to acquire and import the needed input and deliver the lowest price water to the most vulnerable through recycled sachets. (SDG #6 and SDG#13)) This allows So Pure to produce everything needed on-site.

“Zvilo is strengthening the infrastructure of Sierra Leoneans, in producing and distributing drinking water, while achieving sustainable development goals, including good health (SDG #3) and well-being, economic growth (SDG #8) and responsible consumption and production (SDG #12). This is one part of our greater mission to support businesses by Sierra Leoneans, for Sierra Leoneans.”

Thomas Reyal, Credit Underwriting Lead for Zvilo Africa, added: “Founded and managed by Sierra Leoneans, with a strong ambition, a clear expansion strategy, and an impactful project, So Pure immediately stood out. We are delighted to join the company on this journey. We look forward to onboarding other SMEs in the country.”

Mustapha Hudroge, CEO of So Pure, commented: “So Pure is proud to partner with Zvilo to strengthen our supply chain and scale our operations in delivering clean, affordable drinking water across Sierra Leone. This collaboration enables us to produce our own packaging, enhance efficiency, and expand our impact in underserved communities while aligning with multiple Sustainable Development Goals.”