PGP Ukukhula Conference Sets a New Standard for Inclusive Growth and Farmer-Led Transformation

Grain SA’s Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP) hosted the inaugural Ukukhula Conference at NAMPO Park on 2 October 2025, establishing a platform giving a voice to all grain farmers, from subsistence to smallholder and new era commercial farmers, followed by the celebratory PGP Day of Celebration – an evening that honoured South Africa’s most inspiring developing farmers. Together, these events marked a turning point for farmer development, transformation, and collaboration in the grain and livestock sectors and united farmers, government, financiers, insurers, and value chain leaders in a single, solution-focused platform that placed developing grain farmers at the centre of national agricultural dialogue.

A Milestone Moment for Growth

Opening the conference, PGP Chairperson Jeremia Mathebula described the event as “the beginning of a movement where farmers lead the conversation, and all of us listen, engage, and act.”

“Ukukhula,” meaning growth, was the defining theme of the day – reflecting not only the rise of farmers from subsistence to commercial production, but also the expansion of land, yields, and people’s potential. Mathebula highlighted the tangible impact of the PGP programme proving that growth is happening at every level. In just three years, PGP-supported production has expanded from 19,000 hectares and 42,000 tons to 24,000 hectares, with more than 18,000 farmers now benefitting from mentorship, input access, markets, and finance through Grain SA’s flagship farmer development programme. “Transformation is not a slogan; it is a strategy,” Mathebula affirmed. “It means caring for the land, creating jobs, restoring rural economies, and ensuring that black farmers take their rightful place as stewards of South Africa’s future food supply.”

Free State MEC Calls Agriculture ‘A Producer of Hope’

Delivering the keynote address, the Free State MEC for Agriculture praised the creation of Ukukhula as “a true celebration of resilience, transformation, and growth.”

She commended PGP’s reach as evidence of real, on-the-ground change. She reaffirmed the Free State’s leadership in national food security and outlined critical policy priorities:

Land reform and tenure security through the new Preservation & Development of Agricultural Land Act and Expropriation Act, with stronger emphasis on women’s land ownership.

Post-settlement support, market access, and infrastructure development as prerequisites for making redistributed land productive.

Strategic partnerships between government, universities, the Land Bank, IDC, and agribusiness to enhance financing, training, and innovation.

The MEC closed by reminding delegates that agriculture “is not just about producing food, but about producing hope, dignity, and opportunity,” calling for collaboration between farmers, government, and the private sector to drive inclusive growth.

From Policy to Practice: Farmers Lead the Agenda

Land tenure emerged as the non-negotiable foundation. Farmers, government and agribusiness agreed that title deeds, not leases, are the key to unlocking bank finance, long-term investment and intergenerational growth. Producers asked for transparent beneficiary selection and practical pathways that recognise different starting points, so that capable smallholders can graduate to larger units. Government officials confirmed a policy shift toward freehold ownership for qualifying beneficiaries and outlined steps to accelerate transfers, while farmers pressed for post-settlement support so that ownership translates into production, profit and jobs.

Access to capital remains the biggest accelerator – and the biggest constraint. Delegates called for blended finance and guarantees to reduce collateral barriers; quicker, predictable turnaround times; and loan structures matched to lease terms and planting windows. Banks and development funds emphasised that profitability and reliable offtake open doors, while farmers asked for hands-on mentorship to strengthen business plans, record-keeping and compliance so applications move from “conversation” to approval.

Risk is now structural, not seasonal – insurance must match that reality. With climate volatility and disease pressure rising, the conference backed a dual track: get the basics right (sound husbandry, record-keeping, and asset protection) and scale index-based products to lower costs and admin for emerging farmers. Insurers underscored the need for tailored policies by crop, region and growth stage; farmers called for upfront clarity on exclusions, faster assessments, and public–private support to make cover affordable.

Livestock integration is a resilience strategy, not a side-line. Producers and technical experts showed how well-managed herds diversify income, strengthen cashflow between grain seasons and improve whole-farm stability — provided biosecurity, fencing and traceability are in place. Practical solutions for communal systems, better bull selection, and disciplined herd management can lift quality and unlock premium markets, including export opportunities where standards are met.

Across all sessions, one message cut through: mentorship plus markets move the dial. Farmers asked for targeted technical support tied to real offtake, so that inputs and finance convert into harvests, sales and repayments. Partners from SAIA, SACTA, RMIS, the Kgodiso Development Fund, FNB and others committed to deepen collaboration around these farmer-defined priorities.

A Platform for Solutions, Not Speeches

Throughout the day, participants echoed a common sentiment: Ukukhula must be a catalyst for change, not another talk shop. Farmers shared first-hand experiences of overcoming structural barriers – from access to finance and insurance to land use and market entry.

Culminating in the Day of Celebration

The conference concluded with the PGP Day of Celebration, a joyous evening honouring excellence within the farmer development programme. Farmers from across South Africa were recognised for their achievements in productivity, innovation, and resilience, with four national winners announced in partnership with key sponsors:

2025 Grain SA/Absa/John Deere Financial Subsistence Farmer of the Year: Rameshego Sarah Mahladi (Mpumalanga)

Rameshego Sarah Mahladi (Mpumalanga) 2025 Grain SA/Land Bank Smallholder Farmer of the Year: Itumeleng Naphtaly Mongane (North West)

Itumeleng Naphtaly Mongane (North West) 2025 Grain SA Potential Commercial Farmer of the Year: Madinda Jabulani Matshinini (Free State)

Madinda Jabulani Matshinini (Free State) 2025 Grain SA/Absa/John Deere Financial New Era Commercial Farmer of the Year: Botlhale Jacob Tshabalala (North West)

The Day of Celebration was a fitting conclusion to a day of insight and inspiration – acknowledging the farmers whose success stories embody the transformation, growth, and shared purpose at the heart of PGP.

Partners in Growth

PGP extended gratitude to its sponsors – RMIS, Hollard, FNB, and Maksure – and media partners Farmer’s Weekly, African Farming, and AmaFama for ensuring that these stories of resilience, innovation, and transformation are shared across South Africa. PGP CEO Sibusiso Mabuza noted in his closing remarks that the Ukukhula Conference represents “an engine for transformation and a commitment to continued action.” “By uniting the conference and the Day of Celebration, we have created a full circle – a space where farmers lead the conversation by day and are celebrated for their achievements by night,” Mabuza said.