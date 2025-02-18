What is Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD)? Your Solution to Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

In a world increasingly powered by lithium-ion batteries, the risk of lithium-ion battery fires has become a significant concern. SafeQuip, a leading distributor of fire-related equipment, reveals a groundbreaking solution – Lith-Ex Fire Extinguishers containing Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD).

What is Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion

Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion (AVD) is a revolutionary fire extinguishing agent that employs both fixed and portable delivery techniques to combat lithium-ion battery fires effectively. These fires can be triggered by various factors, including physical impact, overheating, short circuits, internal cell failures, and manufacturing defects. With the proliferation of technology reliant on lithium-ion batteries, the risk of these fires has grown, making it crucial to be prepared.

What is AVD Made Of?

AVD is a special liquid made from vermiculite – part of a group of minerals that contain aluminium, iron, and magnesium in thin, layered flakes. When chemically processed, vermiculite turns into tiny individual pieces that can be suspended in water. This process results in a stable aqueous dispersion of vermiculite, ready to be used as a fire extinguishing agent for lithium-ion battery fires.

Is AVD Environmentally Safe?

One of AVD’s notable qualities is its environmental safety. Vermiculite is a naturally occurring mineral exempt from strict environmental regulations (REACH). It’s chemically and physically inert, only releasing harmless steam when exposed to high temperatures. Moreover, it poses no harm to humans, plant life, or animals.

How Does AVD Work?

When applied as a mist to a lithium-ion battery fire, it deposits vermiculite particles on the burning fuel’s surface, creating a protective film. This film quickly dries, and the high-aspect-ratio platelet particles overlap and bind together, forming a non-flammable oxygen barrier between the fuel and the atmosphere. This process has a cooling effect on the fuel, and as the water content in AVD evaporates, the vermiculite platelets continue to build up, ultimately bringing the fire under control.

The Benefits of AVD

AVD offers a host of benefits, making it a remarkable solution for lithium-ion battery fires. These advantages include:

Cooling Effect : AVD’s water content effectively cools the fire source.

: AVD’s water content effectively cools the fire source. Oxygen Barrier : Vermiculite platelets encapsulate the fuel, creating a non-flammable oxygen barrier.

: Vermiculite platelets encapsulate the fuel, creating a non-flammable oxygen barrier. Non-Conductive : The vermiculite film is not electrically conductive.

: The vermiculite film is not electrically conductive. High Efficiency : AVD is nearly twice as effective as water for Class A fires.

: AVD is nearly twice as effective as water for Class A fires. Fire Break : AVD can be applied as a firebreak to halt the fire’s propagation.

: AVD can be applied as a firebreak to halt the fire’s propagation. Compatibility : It can be deployed using standard firefighting equipment.

: It can be deployed using standard firefighting equipment. Environmental Friendliness: AVD is environmentally friendly and prevents harmful gases from being released.

AVD Testing

AVD has undergone rigorous third-party performance testing against battery fire criteria and received certification at ZSW in Germany. It also has BSI Kitemark approval for EN3 and SANS1910 and has passed UL approval. It has been tested using various application methods, demonstrating its effectiveness across different types of lithium-ion batteries. It also passed the NTA 8133 Kiwa test in the Netherlands which confirmed it has lithium-ion extinguishing capabilities.

What Makes AVD Unique?

AVD is a game-changer in the fight against lithium-ion battery fires. Unlike conventional fire extinguishers, it is specifically designed to tackle these unique fires effectively. Whether you’re dealing with portable extinguishers or fixed systems, AVD encapsulates the fuel source, insulates the cells, and prevents the propagation of thermal runaway, making it a versatile and indispensable solution.

The SANS 1910-2022 approved, Lith-Ex fire extinguisher range, from SafeQuip, carries NTA 8133:2021 (KIWA/POOO55865) test approval, which proves its lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing capability.

SafeQuip’s Lith-Ex fire extinguishers are available in various sizes to suit different needs and environments and can be purchased from select retailers as well as through SAQCC approved servicing agents. To find out more about the availability of the Lith-Ex fire extinguisher range, email info@safequip.co.za.