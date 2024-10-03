Hosted at the Kigali Convention Centre from October 2-3, with a Leadership Conference preceding on October 1, the event saw record-breaking attendance and engagement, underscoring its growing significance as a key platform for advancing the future of African animal protein production. Over the course of the trade show, industry professionals, thought leaders, local youth and innovators came together to exchange knowledge, build partnerships, and showcase the latest trends and developments in animal husbandry and agricultural scene.

A Platform for Industry Leaders

VIV Africa 2024 saw strong participation from industry leaders, with over 200 key decision-makers from Africa and the global agri-food space attending the event. The Leadership Conference, a major highlight of this year’s program, featured presentations from over 50 thought leaders and facilitated important discussions on issues such as global expertise and local practice, investment opportunities, and sustainable solutions in future trends.

Keynote speakers included international experts, from organizations such as the Traide Foundation, the World Poultry Science Association, Rabobank from the Netherlands, Dutch Poultry Center, Dutch Greenhouse Delta the Global Dairy Farmers and more. These sessions provided crucial insights into both the current state and future outlook of the African agricultural landscape, helping set strategic directions for industry attendees.

Exhibitor Engagement

Exhibitors strongly supported this year’s event with their presence, including companies from sectors such as animal health, feed production, farm equipment, and poultry production displaying innovative solutions tailored to the African market. Engagement with visitors and fellow exhibitors was exceptionally high, indicating strong business outcomes and networking connections.

An impressive 80% of exhibitors already confirmed their interest in participating at the next edition of VIV Africa in 2026, highlighting the confidence in the event’s ability to drive the industry in the region and generate opportunities for growth. Many exhibitors noted the quality of discussions and the relevance of the audience, particularly in terms of regional needs and solutions.

Focus on Innovation and Local Talent

Innovation was at the heart of VIV Africa 2024, with a special spotlight on new technologies and startup ecosystems designed to address the unique challenges facing African farmers. The Powered by Traide Innovation Route featured vertical farming installations and other forward-looking agricultural solutions that attracted significant interest from visitors, who had the opportunity to discuss with experts onsite.

Youth engagement in the poultry sector was strongly reinforced as well, with a session discussing how to overcome challenges and unlock opportunities as well as how to obtain technical skills and ultimately secure success in the industry. The session was followed by a guided tour along the entire industry value chain within the exhibition and concluded with a networking lunch.

The technical workshops and best-practice seminars provided hands-on learning and knowledge exchange. Key exhibitors and partners supported content sessions, ensuring that visitors had access to up-to-date insights and trends.



Networking and Special Events

Beyond the exhibition floor, networking is a key component at all VIV Worldwide events, and VIV Africa was no exception, as it featured numerous social gatherings and formal meetings. The Networking Cocktail on the first evening, supported by the Rwanda Convention Bureau, brought together exhibitors and industry leaders in a relaxed setting with local entertainment. The event closed with a highly anticipated evening event, where exhibitors and participants further cemented their relationships in an informal yet impactful setting.

Looking Ahead

VIV Africa 2024 has solidified its position as a premier event in Africa’s and VIV Worldwide’s agri-food calendar. The high level of participation, the strong exhibitor contribution, and the quality of discussions are a testament to the growing importance of the agricultural sector in Africa and the role VIV Africa plays in facilitating it.

Plans for VIV Africa 2026 are already underway, as it is set to take place in Kigali, 7-8 of October 2026, with the promise of even greater engagement and further opportunities in the agricultural business and beyond. The success of this year’s event has laid a strong foundation for the future, as VIV Africa continues to support Africa’s ambitions and drive regional and international cooperation.

For more information and upcoming event details, visit www.vivafrica.nl.

Next Event Details:

Name: VIV Africa 2026

Dates: Exhibition on October 7-8, 2026 / Leadership Conference on October 6, 2026

Location: Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), Kigali, Rwanda

Website: www.vivafrica.nl