UPL Corp Publishes 2023-24 Africa Sustainability Impact Report

The 2023-24 ASIR highlights UPL’s (www.UPL-Ltd.com) strategic initiatives and progress in creating sustainable opportunities for Africa’s farmers and food value chain through tailored technologies, solutions, and services; Key performance indicators (KPIs) from this period underline UPL’s dedication to creating a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural ecosystem across the continent.

Download Document: https://apo-opa.co/3AzP4nN

UPL Corporation Ltd. (UPL Corp), a global provider of holistic and sustainable agricultural solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its third Africa Sustainability Impact Report (ASIR). This report highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable practices across its operations in Africa for the period April 2023- March 2024.

Highlights from the Report Include:

Training & Environment Stewardship: 97,131 people trained on Good Agricultural Practices which promote sustainable productivity and 12,332 on Environment Stewardship .

which promote sustainable productivity and . Technology innovation: 103 new input products registrations and 132 seed varieties commercialized this year.

this year. Food chain enhancement: 480,147 farmers reached through integrated projects combining access to input kits with farmer services like extension, input finance or market access.

projects combining access to input kits with farmer services like extension, input finance or market access. Partnerships development: 535,571 farmers reached through 72 active partnerships with public, private and civil society organizations in the agriculture development sector.

with public, private and civil society organizations in the agriculture development sector. Community engagement & Social impact: 93,750 people benefitted from our charity programs.

Marcel Dreyer, Regional Head of UPL Corp Africa, said: “Reflecting upon this third edition of UPL Corp’s Africa Sustainability Report, I am extremely proud of our achievements in innovation and human impact across the African continent. UPL has supported African farmers for decades, and as we work to define the future through sustainable agriculture, we continue to uphold this grower-first mindset.”

Florent Clair, Head of Partnerships for Sustainability, Africa, said: “UPL’s dedication to sustainability is brought to life through our numerous local initiatives across the continent. These efforts, deeply rooted in our five Africa Sustainability Pillars, underscore the diverse and impactful actions our teams are taking on the ground every day. These figures highlight our teams’ relentless commitment to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and nurturing change at a grassroots level.”

UPL has been a key player in Africa for over 40 years, establishing itself as the leading distributor of natural solutions and integrated programs tailored to the continent’s unique agricultural conditions. Marking a significant milestone in 2022, UPL became the first global agribusiness to release an independent sustainability report focused exclusively on its African operations.

To download the report, visit: https://apo-opa.co/3SXoZFo