UK, Uganda hold inaugural Agro-Industrialisation Forum to boost farm productivity, exports

The United Kingdom (UK) and the Government of Uganda have held the first-ever UK-Uganda Agro-Industrialisation Forum, bringing together farmers, agribusinesses, and development partners to explore ways to boost farm productivity, expand exports to the UK, strengthen regional food trade, and enhance climate resilience.

The forum, held late August, focused on Agro-Industrialisation as a key pillar of Uganda’s National Development Plan, through which the government seeks to increase agricultural financing, expand agro-industrial infrastructure, enhance access to technology, and strengthen value chains to raise the country’s agro-exports.

“The UK is committed to our partnership with Uganda and working together to accelerate sustainable development and mutually beneficial economic growth. We know this goal cannot be realised without transforming agriculture as Uganda’s biggest employer. I’m therefore excited to bring together public and private sector leaders to discuss how the UK and Uganda can build on our deep existing links in the agricultural sector, to increase farm productivity, exports, climate resilience, and support Uganda’s ten-fold-growth ambitions,” said H.E. Lisa Chesney, British High Commissioner to Uganda.

The UK has a long history of collaboration with Uganda’s agricultural sector. For instance, UK business Nexus Green has partnered with the Ministry of Water and Environment to roll out irrigation schemes with farmers across the country.

Additionally, the UK’s £39 million Climate Smart Jobs Programme is working with businesses, researchers, and financial institutions to boost productivity and strengthen the climate resilience of farmers across Northern Uganda. Through its Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), the UK has also made it easier for Ugandan exporters to access the UK market, with produce now more readily available on British retail shelves.

The forum is expected to:

Raise awareness of UK agricultural technologies that can boost productivity and support agro-industrialisation;

Link UK and Ugandan agribusinesses for joint ventures and trade partnerships;

Boost Ugandan exports to the UK, leveraging the DCTS and Uganda Airlines’ direct flights;

Identify trade barriers and propose solutions for policymakers; and

Engage media houses to highlight climate change challenges and solutions in the agricultural sector.

The inaugural forum underscored both nations’ shared commitment to transforming Uganda’s agriculture into a modern, export-driven, and climate-smart industry.