The Mental Reset You Didn’t Know You Needed

By Larry Soffer – Africa’s Leading Mentalist & Mindful Entertainment Advocate

We live in a world that moves too fast. Between constant notifications, deadlines, and digital overload, the mind rarely gets a moment’s rest. And yet, one of the most powerful ways to unwind isn’t found in silence – it’s found in awe and laughter.

For nearly three decades, I’ve watched people’s expressions shift from tension to wonder in a single moment. A spoon bends. A thought is revealed. A laugh ripples through the room. Then something deeper happens – stress dissolves, eyes widen, and for a heartbeat, everyone is completely present.

That’s the essence of what I call mindful entertainment – using wonder and humour as tools for mental restoration.

When we’re amazed, the noise in our heads stops. Awe is like meditation with your eyes open; it pauses the overthinking and reconnects you to possibility.

Why awe works

Psychologists are now finding what magicians have always known: awe resets the brain. It lowers stress, increases dopamine, and helps people feel more connected and optimistic.

When we experience something extraordinary, no matter how briefly, it reminds us that life is still full of mystery and possibility. That sense of expansion doesn’t just feel good; it heals.

Awe and laughter are natural antidotes to anxiety. They bring people back to the present moment, and that’s where real wellness begins.

Entertainment as wellness

Wellness isn’t only about fitness or mindfulness apps. It’s also about shared experiences that restore emotional balance. When people laugh together, gasp together, or share a moment of amazement, they reconnect – both with each other and with themselves.

In an era of screens and solitude, that connection is nourishment.

Even in a crowd of thousands, the goal is to make each person feel seen. That feeling, that the moment is happening just for you, is powerful medicine.

Four everyday ways to invite wonder

Here’s how anyone can tap into awe and laughter daily – no stage required:

Notice small miracles – Sunsets, laughter, music, coincidence. Awe hides in the ordinary. Stay curious – Ask questions. Explore. Don’t rush to explain everything. Mystery fuels imagination. Play more – Lightness resets the mind. Dance, doodle, tell a silly joke – play is serious therapy. Seek uplifting moments – Choose people, art, and experiences that make you feel alive.

You don’t have to chase wonder. You just have to stop long enough to notice it.

Entertainment is changing. It’s no longer about spectacle; it’s about connection. The real magic isn’t what happens on stage; it’s the feeling people take home.

So, if you’re feeling stuck, stressed, or uninspired, try looking for small moments that make you pause and smile. That’s where the mind resets. That’s where the impossible begins to feel possible again.