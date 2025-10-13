In a move that highlights its commitment to sustainability and local empowerment, Kruger Gate Hotel is proud to announce a new partnership with the Siyazisiza Trust. The collaboration, facilitated by Thrve Impact Partners, establishes a direct sourcing channel for fresh produce from smallholder farmers in the nearby Belfast district, just a 10-minute drive from the hotel.

Supporting small-scale farmers and promoting food security

This partnership directly supports the people who produce approximately a third of the world’s food – small-scale farmers. By placing regular weekly orders for a variety of produce, Kruger Gate Hotel provides these farmers, including a woman farmer and several youth under the age of 34, access to a stable, consistent market segment within the hospitality industry.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to demonstrating that the impact of hospitality extends far beyond guest services,” says Anton Gillis, CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel. “It has the potential to drive sustainable long-term change for the surrounding communities.”

Collaboration is the foundation of the future

The initiative aligns perfectly with this year’s World Food Day (celebrated annually on 16 October) theme, Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future. Kruger Gate Hotel recognises the importance of working collaboratively with partners, staff, and stakeholders to achieve a sustainable food system, which includes reducing food waste and empowering surrounding communities.

Waste reduction is a crucial complementary motivation behind this project. Globally, nearly a third of all food is lost or wasted. By buying directly from local farms, the hotel inherently reduces the distance food travels, minimising the opportunity for loss. Furthermore, the hotel’s efficient food waste management system, which includes rigorous ordering processes and donating food waste to a local pig farmer, complements this sourcing initiative.

Community empowerment

Gillis further emphasises that the initiative is deeply rooted in the hotel’s long-term sustainability strategy.

“One of the main pillars of our sustainability strategy is community and people. Our staff and their families are this community,” Gillis concludes. “It’s important to us to foster long-term relationships with this community – our community – and this project is one of the most meaningful ways in which we can do this.”