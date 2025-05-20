Tru-Cape supports drive to deliver 8 million meals for World Hunger Month

Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, South Africa’s largest apple and pear marketer, is once again joining hands with Food Lover’s Market and FoodForward SA to help combat hunger through the annual World Hunger Month campaign. Now in its ninth year, the initiative aims to deliver a record-breaking 8 million meals to food-insecure South Africans — a remarkable step up from last year’s already impressive 5 million meals.

“From the outset, it was clear that World Hunger Month was about more than raising awareness — it was about taking action,” says Roelf Pienaar, managing director of Tru-Cape. “As a company rooted in agriculture, the idea that anyone goes to bed hungry is deeply personal to us. Food is our business, but more than that, it’s our responsibility.”

Throughout May, in the lead-up to World Hunger Day on 28 May, Tru-Cape is proud to support the campaign through a generous financial contribution. In addition, shoppers at Food Lover’s Market stores can contribute by voluntarily purchasing a meal for just 50 cents at checkout, directly helping to feed fellow South Africans in need.

With millions of people currently food-insecure in the country, FoodForward SA plays a vital role by efficiently redistributing quality food to vulnerable communities through their pioneering food banking model.

“We’ve seen firsthand the impact of this campaign — not just in the numbers, but in the lives changed,” says Pienaar.

Why it matters

For Tru-Cape, tackling hunger is both a professional and personal mission. “At the heart of our business are people — from the farm workers who tend our orchards to the families who enjoy our fruit,” says Pienaar. “No one can thrive on an empty stomach. Fighting hunger is essential for building strong, resilient communities.”

Pienaar adds that this year’s goal of 8 million meals is a clear sign of the campaign’s growing momentum. “It’s incredible to see how the campaign strengthens year after year. The growing target shows just how urgently hunger needs to be addressed — and how powerful we can be when we unite behind a common purpose.”

In addition to World Hunger Month, Tru-Cape also supports several Western Cape communities year-round, donating apples and pears to local crèches and schools. “It’s one way we can help build healthy habits and ensure better nutrition in areas where fresh produce isn’t always accessible,” says Pienaar.

How to get involved

Food Lover’s Market has already secured 4.4 million meals for this year’s campaign, and the public can help close the gap. On 28 May, the retailer will match the number of customer-donated meals, thus doubling the impact of community contributions.

“As a proudly South African business rooted in community, we believe that changing lives starts in the aisles of our stores,” said Terri Coppin-Harris, Culture and Communication Manager at Food Lover’s Market. “Thanks to our suppliers’ incredible generosity – donating 4.4 million meals – we’re already halfway to our goal. Now, we invite our shoppers to help us cross the finish line together.”

Visit any Food Lover’s Market store to donate a meal for only 50 cents at the till point, or donate online at www.givengain.com/event/world-hunger-month-2025 (World Hunger Month 2025).

Together, we can change lives — one meal at a time.