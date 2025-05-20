AFGRI Group is proud to announce the successful acquisition of the John Deere dealerships previously operated by MASCOR across KwaZulu-Natal and the Lowveld regions of South Africa.

AFGRI Group is a leading diversified agribusiness organisation with a proud history dating back to 1923 which today comprises of large, specialised and complimentary business units offering a full range of products, services and solutions across the industry.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the AFGRI Equipment Business Unit’s growth journey. It reaffirms AFGRI Equipment’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to customers in key areas and its role in the development and success of the John Deere brand in South Africa.

“The AFGRI Group continues its journey towards growing and scaling its core business units and value propositions to position itself as a long-term strategic partner to its core customers. We are therefore very grateful and proud of this exciting expansion and look forward to building on the proud legacy created by MASCOR” said Norman Celliers, Group Executive Officer of the AFGRI Group of Companies.

The acquisition includes the John Deere agriculture, homeowner turf and construction and forestry dealerships in the following regions

Winterton

Newcastle

Vryheid

Underberg

Pietermaritzburg

Kokstad

Greytown

Dalton

Empangeni

Pongola

Salt Rock

Port Shepstone

Nelspruit

Komatipoort

MASCOR has a proud legacy of 57 years of service to farmers and customers in these regions. AFGRI Equipment acknowledges this remarkable history and is honoured to build upon it, ensuring a seamless continuation of service excellence, trusted relationships, and local expertise.

Going forward, AFGRI Equipment is focused on delivering even greater value by:

Deepening customer engagement and understanding operational needs.

Providing expert advice and practical solutions tailored to each customer.

Minimising downtime through well-trained, equipped, and motivated teams.

Ensuring consistent support to improve customer productivity.

All directly related former MASCOR employees officially became part of the AFGRI Equipment team on 7 April 2025 and are already operating under the new banner with enthusiasm and commitment. Heading up operations in the region is Jacques Stander, a seasoned industry leader with 28 years of experience in the equipment sector. His knowledge and leadership will be instrumental in guiding the team forward.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the former MASCOR staff to the AFGRI Equipment team,” said Patrick Roux, Managing Director of AFGRI Equipment. “Their history of dedication and service sets a strong base as we look ahead to new opportunities and greater impact.”

AFGRI Equipment further wishes to thank customers for their continued support and patience during the transition. A series of regional roadshows are currently being planned to meet with customers in person to build relationships and share more insight about the journey ahead.

“We wish Jacques and AFGRI Equipment the greatest of success in serving an immensely proud John Deere customer base and look forward to the continued journey as both a customer and supplier. We sincerely thank staff for their utmost dedication during this transition period and are confident in the new opportunities and successes that will be delivered with the AFGRI Equipment team,” said Colin Corbishley, Non-Executive Director of MASCOR.

Welcome to a new era of AFGRI Equipment in KwaZulu-Natal and the Lowveld.