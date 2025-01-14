Transforming Burundi’s sweet sorghum value chain: A climate-smart agribusiness ecosystem for sustainability and growth

A new partnership among Jitmat (U) Ltd, Facet Power, Inc., and Jeni Eco Company, Ltd. is set to revolutionize Burundi’s agricultural and energy sectors through an integrated, climate-smart agribusiness ecosystem.

The initiative centers on the sweet sorghum value chain, turning it into a hub for producing high-value products such as sugar, bioethanol, animal feed, renewable energy, and carbon offsets.

By combining private investment with innovative technologies, the venture aims to address food security, energy access, and climate resilience, fostering sustainable economic growth in the region.

Innovative climate-smart agriculture for sustainability

The project will employ a nucleus farm model combined with surrounding smallholder farms to cultivate sweet sorghum.

This approach enriches soil health, supports local farmers, and generates essential products like sugar and bioethanol. Additionally, it will produce renewable electricity and biochar—a resource that enhances soil fertility and captures carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“This initiative goes beyond agriculture and energy—it’s about creating an inclusive, sustainable system that benefits the environment, economy, and communities,” Jitmat (U) Ltd representatives told MyChesCo.

A public-private partnership for agricultural transformation

The project is a collaborative effort between Jitmat (U) Ltd and Burundi’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. Set in the Nyamuswaga Valley, Muyinga Province, the initiative supports Burundi’s Vision 2040-2060 by prioritizing agricultural productivity, enhancing smallholder farmer livelihoods, and advancing climate adaptation strategies.

Key benefits for communities and environment

This initiative aims to deliver transformative impacts, including cleaner fuel alternatives to reduce fossil fuel reliance, enhanced food security, and land restoration.

Up to 3 million Burundian households will benefit through job creation and regenerative farming training.

By integrating bioenergy systems and advanced technologies, the project focuses on lowering carbon emissions, boosting energy independence, and positioning Burundi as a leader in climate-resilient development across East Africa.

International expertise driving success

This collaboration leverages the unique strengths of its partners:

Jitmat (U) Ltd: Focused on agricultural innovation to foster sustainable rural development.

Jeni Eco Company: Based in Burundi, promoting circular economy initiatives and empowering women and youth through waste management solutions.

Facet Power, Inc.: A global leader in climate and energy technologies, providing advanced biochar and bioenergy systems for large-scale carbon removal and decarbonization.

This partnership sets a precedent for sustainable, climate-smart agribusiness. By prioritizing sustainability, resilience, and community impact, it aims to redefine agribusiness and energy integration in tackling global challenges.