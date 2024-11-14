To mark World Diabetes Day on November 14, St. George’s University (SGU), School of Medicine in Grenada, in the West Indies is helping to raise awareness of the escalating diabetes epidemic in Africa. Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in the world today. Globally, an estimated 537 million adults between the ages of 20 to 79 are living with diabetes, according to the World Health Organization. The disease is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.

In 2021, the World Health Organization estimated that 24 million Africans were living with diabetes, predicting that the ailment will affect about 55 million people in the continent by 2045. More than half (54%) of people living with diabetes in the African region are undiagnosed. The incidence of diabetes continues to grow, particularly among younger populations, underscoring the importance of early education and lifestyle interventions. SGU shares insights on key preventative measures and a few effective management approaches for diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition that requires a broad understanding, particularly given its prevalence in Africa. As a chronic illness, diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce or effectively use insulin, leading to elevated blood glucose levels. Type 2 diabetes, which constitutes the majority of cases, is closely linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, physical inactivity, and weight loss, making prevention possible through early lifestyle changes.

Preventative Measures for Diabetes in Africa

SGU underscores that several lifestyle adjustments can significantly reduce the risk of developing diabetes, including:

Healthy Diet : A balanced diet is one of the most effective tools against diabetes. Choosing whole foods—such as vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates—can help regulate blood sugar levels and support overall health.

: A balanced diet is one of the most effective tools against diabetes. Choosing whole foods—such as vegetables, lean proteins, and complex carbohydrates—can help regulate blood sugar levels and support overall health. Physical Activity: Regular exercise, including walking, swimming, or light jogging, not only helps with weight management but also improves insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Regular exercise, including walking, swimming, or light jogging, not only helps with weight management but also improves insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Routine Health Screenings: Early detection is crucial. Regular blood glucose screenings can detect diabetes before symptoms develop. This is especially for individuals with a family history of diabetes or who are experiencing early-warning signs like increased thirst and fatigue.

Early detection is crucial. Regular blood glucose screenings can detect diabetes before symptoms develop. This is especially for individuals with a family history of diabetes or who are experiencing early-warning signs like increased thirst and fatigue. Weight Management: Moderate weight loss can positively impact insulin sensitivity, lowering the likelihood of diabetes onset.

Treatment Approaches for Diabetes

For those already managing diabetes, here’s a few key elements in effective diabetes management:

Medication and Insulin Therapy: Medications are essential for many Type 2 diabetes patients, and those with Type 1 diabetes rely on insulin therapy. Advances in monitoring, like continuous glucose monitors, are invaluable for keeping blood sugar stable.

Medications are essential for many Type 2 diabetes patients, and those with Type 1 diabetes rely on insulin therapy. Advances in monitoring, like continuous glucose monitors, are invaluable for keeping blood sugar stable. Dietary Counseling: Tailored nutritional support plays a significant role. Dieticians provide personalized meal plans to help patients manage blood sugar while maintaining a balanced diet.

Tailored nutritional support plays a significant role. Dieticians provide personalized meal plans to help patients manage blood sugar while maintaining a balanced diet. Physical Exercise Programs: Physical activity can enhance insulin effectiveness, and recommended exercise programs help patients build routines that suit their individual health needs and limitations.

SGU encourages individuals and relevant organizations in Africa to learn more about diabetes and broaden sensitization on the effects of the diseases towards promoting healthier lifestyles and improving public health outcomes.

For more information on the programs and tracks available through SGU School of Medicine, visit SGU’s website