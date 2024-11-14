In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) has partnered with Landworks, a dedicated recruitment platform for the agricultural sector, and Crewit, an Irish specialized recruitment service, to launch 100 job opportunities in Ireland. These roles, available to agricultural students, range across critical industry sectors including agri-mechanics, HGV and bus mechanics, panel beating, and truck driving. This initiative provides an invaluable opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience with advanced machinery and transportation systems while earning and saving for their future farming endeavours.

Saai, representing a strong network of agricultural students from esteemed institutions such as the University of Pretoria, the University of the Free State, and Stellenbosch University, is committed to equipping its members with the best possible pathways to successful careers. For many young aspiring farmers, access to financial resources poses a significant barrier to entering the agricultural industry. By working with Crewit and Landworks, Saai aims to alleviate this barrier by enabling students to earn abroad, build their savings, and return to South Africa with the capital needed to invest in their own farming ventures.

A Range of Specialized Roles, With More to Come

Landworks, which connects agricultural talent with employers through a streamlined, direct recruitment process, will host these first 100 opportunities on its platform. The roles available include specialized positions in agri-mechanics, such as handling top-brand tractors and advanced agri-machinery, as well as positions in HGV and bus mechanics, and bodywork for a variety of vehicles. Through these initial positions, students can gain industry expertise, learning from seasoned professionals and accessing state-of-the-art tools and practices. This launch represents just the beginning, with Landworks planning to offer a wider array of agricultural roles in the near future, expanding opportunities for students as they build their careers.

Empowering Future Farmers

“This initiative embodies our mission to empower young agricultural students by providing them with practical experience and the chance to secure a strong financial foundation,” says Francois Rossouw, CEO at Saai. “Farming is more than a job; it’s a calling that requires dedication, resources, and knowledge. By giving our students these opportunities abroad, they can not only deepen their skills but also bring back what they’ve learned, contributing to the growth of South Africa’s agricultural sector.”

Crewit’s Role in Supporting Quality Recruitment

Crewit, with its tailored recruitment solutions, will facilitate these placements with a focus on enhancing team structures, saving time, and providing financial benefits to both businesses and candidates. “Whether working with multinational organizations or local firms, Crewit ensures that each placement serves the long-term goals of both the employer and employee. We’re excited to extend our services to support students in securing roles that will build their futures,” says Gary O’Keeffe, CEO of Crewit Resourcing.

Opportunities Await

With the upcoming launch on the Landworks platform, students can look forward to applying for a variety of roles that promise professional growth, hands-on experience, and the chance to build a savings base for future farming ambitions. This initial offering is just the start, with additional agricultural opportunities set to be announced as the partnership expands. Saai encourages all agricultural students to explore these unique opportunities to shape their future careers in the farming industry.

For more information on available roles and how to apply, visit https://landworks.co.za/.