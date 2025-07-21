Tanzania Unveils e Kilimo to Digitize Agriculture and Empower Farmers

In an innovative move to modernize its agricultural sector, Tanzania officially launched e‑Kilimo, a digital platform aimed at transforming the way farmers access technical advice, agricultural inputs, and accountability mechanisms.

The initiative, unveiled by Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe on July 16, signals a strategic push toward digitization in a sector that contributes nearly 23% to the nation’s GDP and supports two‑thirds of the population.

The launch event, held at the Mtanana Agricultural Innovation Center, showcased the platform’s core feature: a mobile app that enables farmers—especially those in rural and remote areas—to connect directly with certified extension agents for real-time, location-specific advice. By streamlining this service, the government hopes to reduce delays in knowledge dissemination and close the gap in farm-level support.

e‑Kilimo also entails a digital registry of input suppliers, designed to enhance traceability and combat the proliferation of counterfeit seeds and agrochemicals—a persistent challenge in Tanzania’s agricultural landscape.

Additionally, the platform integrates a performance management system for extension officers. Each year, officers will complete standardized feedback forms assessing their service delivery, enabling supervisors to track performance and address underperformance through accountability measures.

The platform has been funded with US $3 million in backing from the European Union, managed jointly by the Tanzanian government and the United Nations. e‑Kilimo is one component of a broader digitization agenda including market linkage via mobile tools, digital literacy training, and real‑time data collection to boost agricultural productivity and improve planning.

Yet, one of the most significant hurdles to nationwide adoption remains connectivity. According to data from the International Telecommunication Union, only 31.9% of Tanzanians are currently online. This digital divide is compounded by the fact that more than 75% of the population resides in rural areas—where internet and smartphone penetration remain limited.

Despite these challenges, Tanzanian officials remain optimistic. They believe that e‑Kilimo has the potential to “bridge the gap in providing timely technical advice to farmers,” enabling more effective resource deployment and intervention planning. Pilot rollouts and targeted funding could serve as a model for similar countries across East Africa and beyond.

Industry observers note that while technical and infrastructure challenges need addressing, Tanzania’s initiative represents a significant evolution from traditional paper-based extension services to data-driven, accountable, and user‑centric solutions. If initial deployment is successful, e‑Kilimo could accelerate Tanzania’s journey toward resilient and modern agricultural systems.

What’s next?

Pilot and scaling efforts in diverse regions will be crucial to test adoption and usability, especially among farmers without smartphones.

Scaling internet and mobile infrastructure, through public‑private partnerships, will underpin long‑term success.

Performance data from the annual evaluation system will shape iterative improvements, sharpening e‑Kilimo's impact on farm productivity and rural poverty reduction.

Tanzania’s e‑Kilimo is more than a digital tool—it’s a testbed for the future of smart agriculture in Africa. Its success might set the stage for a regional shift toward digital-first governance in farming, bridging historical gaps and empowering the backbone of Africa’s economies.