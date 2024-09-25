Standard Bank’s partnership with the aquaponics project at the Sappi Ngodwana Nursery has led to 16 jobs and seen 28 aspiring farmers take up the project’s offering.

The project, launched in 2022, was established to alleviate youth unemployment, promote sustainable farming, and improve food security within the local community through an innovative approach.

Aquaponics is a sustainable farming method that combines aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (growing plants in water) in a closed-loop system. The fish waste provides nutrients for the plants, and the plants filter the water. This method has the potential to produce high-quality food with minimal environmental impact, water use, and land requirements.

“We are surpassingly proud to be associated with a project that has made a tangible impact on the ground and inspired so many local youth to pursue a constructive root to employment,” says Alistair Kennedy, Head of Youth Development and Employment at Standard Bank.

Through this joint initiative, young learners from Elandshoek and surrounding communities have been equipped with skills to operate this farming system effectively. They are also beneficiating farm produce into craft preserves and are running a retail farmstall in the local shopping centre to sell the preserves, fish, and fresh produce.

The farm, situated at the Sappi Ngodwana Nursery in Mpumalanga gives the participating youth easy access to skilled mentors and on-site supervision. Standard Bank provides the learners with financial support through a monthly stipend.

“This empowerment partnership has created a tangible outlet for youth in the area. We are thrilled to see its steady growth and believe that our partnership with Standard Bank will continue to inspire local youth to become involved in sustainable food production,” says Melanie Jacobs, Global Process Owner for Talent, Performance and Leaming at Sappi.

According to StatsSA’s General Household Survey, 15% of the country’s population (over 9.34 million) experienced hunger in 2023. This puts food security squarely in focus as a priority area for the country.