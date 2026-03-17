Bolt and Engineering Distributors Group (B.E.D.), the long-term, exclusive distributor of Fronius welding technology nationwide, has announced the local launch of the new Fronius Ignis Battery.

Ignis Battery is a next-generation, battery-powered welding system engineered for mobility, reliability and performance in off-grid agricultural environments.

The local launch forms part of B.E.D.’s build-up to the iconic NAMPO Harvest Day agricultural exhibition in May, where Ignis Battery will be demonstrated live on the B.E.D. stand, allowing farmers to experience its capabilities first-hand.

Welding anywhere, anytime

For agricultural operators working across large properties, mobility and uptime are critical. Breakdowns seldom happen next to a workshop or power source: “Ignis Battery is designed to give farmers true welding mobility,” explains Edric van der Walt, Welding Specialist at Fronius South Africa. “This allows users to carry out quick-fixes and permanent repairs directly in the field, without relying on grid power.”

Typical applications include repairing trailers, tractors and implements; as well as fence and gate repairs, irrigation systems, wind pumps, feedlots and general workshop maintenance.

Weighing just 11.4 kg, the unit is compact and easy to transport.

“Compared to generator-powered welding machines, this unit is exceptionally portable,” comments Marcel Pretorius, Welding and Cutting Specialist – Technical Support at B.E.D. “You can have it on your tractor, in your vehicle or carry it by hand. This level of mobility is a major advantage in agriculture.”

Next-generation performance

Ignis Battery represents the next generation of Fronius’s very popular AccuPocket battery welder, which has been available since 2012: “We have improved the battery capacity by approximately 80% compared to the earlier model, but without compromising on size and weight,” says van der Walt.

Available in both MMA (manual metal arc) and MMA/TIG (manual metal arc and tungsten inert gas) variants, the unit delivers up to 150 amps of welding power. In practical terms, this enables up to 31 x 2.5 mm electrodes on a single charge, depending on the application.

The system features a 750 W lithium-ion battery with flexible charging options. Standard charging reaches 100% capacity in around 85 minutes, with 80% achieved in approximately 55 minutes. A rapid charging mode reduces this to 60 minutes for a full charge. A built-in battery management system protects against overcharging, deep discharge and overheating.

“This ensures stable performance and addresses safety concerns often associated with battery technology,” says van der Walt, adding that the system is designed to meet international safety standards.

Built for tough farming conditions

Agricultural environments are tough, exposing equipment to dust, vibration, temperature fluctuations and transport over rough terrain. The Ignis battery carries an IP23 rating and is subjected to rigorous durability testing.

“All Fronius welding systems are engineered and tested for long-term reliability in tough real-world environments. As such, we simulate vibration, heat, cold and water exposure to ensure the machine can withstand years of transport and outdoor use,” van der Walt explains.

With proper care and regular charging, the unit is engineered for extended service life. “If the machine is maintained correctly, it can easily last ten years,” he adds.

Quality welding, simplified

Beyond mobility, Ignis Battery incorporates advanced arc technologies to ensure consistent weld quality in the field: “The system includes ACU Boost technology for smoother ignition and stable arc dynamics. Dynamic settings allow precise control, so users can confidently weld thinner materials as well,” van der Walt observes.

Pulse modes, hot start, soft start and end-of-weld controls further support cleaner welds and reduced defects: “The result is stable, efficient welding performance, even in demanding agricultural conditions,” he says.

National support and NAMPO demonstration

As Fronius’s exclusive distributor in South Africa, B.E.D. supports Ignis Battery with demonstrations, technical guidance and after-sales service through its national branch network.

“Some customers still find it hard to believe that you can weld efficiently with a battery-powered machine. That is why we say the proof is in the pudding. We prefer to demonstrate it and let customers experience it for themselves,” Pretorius explains.

Visitors to the NAMPO Harvest Day expo in May will have the opportunity to see Ignis Battery live and in action: “Farmers can get hands-on experience and see that the technology has reached a point where they can trust a battery-operated welder to make life easier!” Pretorius enthuses.

With increasing pressure on reliable power supply in rural areas, mobile, battery-powered welding offers agri sector users greater independence and flexibility.

“Ignis Battery expands what is possible on a farm, giving farmers the ability to weld safely and efficiently, wherever job needs to be done,” van der Walt concludes.