Enhanced stabilization of challenging active ingredients through advanced dispersant Dispersogen ™ PSL 100

Superior rheological performance across pesticide, seed coating, and fertilizer applications by rheology modifier Tonnegel ™ 50

Innovative solutions supporting the transition to biological crop protection

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, is presenting its innovative agricultural solutions at the China International Agrochemical & Crop Protection Exhibition (CAC 2026), taking place from March 17-19, 2026 at Hall 7.2, 72F09, National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai. Under the slogan “Greater chemistry, better harvests,” Clariant showcases advanced formulation technologies, including two new product launches designed to help customers overcome critical challenges in modern agriculture.

Dispersogen PSL 100: Enabling robust formulations for complex and high-load systems

To meet today’s agricultural challenges, crop protection formulations are becoming increasingly complex. Formulators face growing difficulties achieving stable formulations when incorporating multiple actives, high electrolyte components, and biological actives. Clariant’s newly launched high-performance polymeric dispersant Dispersogen PSL 100 addresses these challenges with superior stabilization of complex high-load multi-active combinations, reliable crystal growth control to preserve particle size during storage, and excellent tolerance toward electrolytes and hard water for dependable performance in salt-rich environments. With 100% active content, Dispersogen PSL 100 allows efficient use at low dosage levels while maximizing formulation space. Its non-hazardous profile and proven compatibility with microorganisms and seed germination further allows its use in biological and seed treatment applications.

“Dispersogen PSL 100 gives formulators greater flexibility when working with challenging active ingredients and complex combination products,” said Toshiaki Shinohara, Clariant’s Head of Crop Solutions APAC. “By combining crystal growth control, electrolyte tolerance, and biocompatibility in one solution, it helps customers develop more robust and future-ready crop protection formulations.”

Tonnegel 50: Achieving consistent rheology and coating performance across diverse conditions

Maintaining stable viscosity and uniform coating quality across varying pH, temperature, and salt conditions remains a persistent challenge in pesticide formulations, seed coatings, and suspension fertilizers. The new Tonnegel 50, part of the attapulgite business Clariant acquired from BASF in October 2022, provides robust thixotropic properties with no post-thickening issues, ensuring consistent performance in demanding environments. Its ultra-fine grades with extremely low residue enable superior seed coating adhesion and abrasion resistance, while its EPA-registered formulations support higher nutrient loading in suspension fertilizers, reducing transportation costs and improving operational efficiency.

“Tonnegel 50 delivers the consistency and reliability that formulators need across diverse applications – from pesticide suspensions to seed coatings and fertilizers,” said Ying Xu, Head of Marketing, Adsorbents APAC. “By maintaining stable rheology under challenging conditions and enabling higher loading capacities, it helps our customers reduce costs, improve product quality, and enhance operational efficiency throughout their production and application processes.”

Visit Clariant at CAC 2026, Hall 7.2, 72F09 from March 17-19 to discover these new launches alongside our complete portfolio of agricultural solutions including dispersants, adjuvants, rheology modifiers, and specialty additives. For more information, please visit www.clariant.com.