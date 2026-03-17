Here’s Why Internal Friction, Not Strategy, Determines Growth

For years, entrepreneurs have been told that success is a matter of strategy: the right funnel, the right marketing plan, the right productivity system. Yet a growing body of behavioural and leadership research suggests something far more fundamental is at play and it has little to do with tactics.

According to business strategist and identity success coach Grant Sherwood, many high-achieving founders are discovering that their biggest barrier isn’t the market, the economy, or even their skillset. It’s their identity, the internal patterns, emotional frameworks, and subconscious safety mechanisms that quietly shape every decision they make.

This phenomenon is increasingly referred to as identity friction: the invisible tension between the goals a person consciously wants and the identity their subconscious is programmed to protect, Grant Sherwood explains.

And it’s this friction, not strategy, that determines whether an entrepreneur accelerates or stalls.

The Internal Brake System

Identity Friction is the psychological equivalent of driving with the handbrake on. You can push harder, work longer, and add more strategies, but the resistance remains.

It shows up in subtle but predictable ways:

Hesitation before big decisions

Shrinking after major wins

Inconsistent revenue despite strong capability

Burnout from overworking

Self-sabotage when momentum builds

Entrepreneurs often misinterpret these symptoms as a strategy problem. There are signs of an internal identity conflict.

Why Working Harder Makes It Worse

Many business owners respond to friction with force: more hours, more intensity, more hustle. But effort applied against resistance doesn’t create speed, it creates heat.

This is why so many entrepreneurs burn out despite doing ‘everything right’. They are trying to out-work their own psychology.

Behavioural science shows that when internal resistance is high, even the best strategy produces inconsistent results. When resistance is low, the same strategy produces exponential outcomes.

Grant Sherwood says, the difference isn’t the plan, it’s the person executing it.

The Self-Worth Equation

One of the most overlooked drivers of entrepreneurial behaviour is self-worth. Not confidence, not competence and now self-worth.

To explain this, self-worth behaves like a formula, a balance between how a person values themselves and how they believe others value them.

When this equation is imbalanced, two emotional forces emerge:

Guilt: “I owe you.”

Leads to undercharging, over-delivering, and people-pleasing.

Leads to undercharging, over-delivering, and people-pleasing. Shame: “I am unworthy.”

Leads to repelling success or sabotaging it when it arrives.

Both creates drag, distorted decision-making and cap your growth.

Research supports this, studies show a statistically significant link between guilt over success and self-handicapping behaviours where high-achievers subconsciously create obstacles to avoid scrutiny or pressure.

Balanced self-worth, by contrast, creates equivalent exchange and the ability to give and receive value proportionately. Business leaders who operate from this balance tend to set healthier boundaries, make clearer decisions, and attract higher-quality opportunities.

The Pedestal Effect: Why Entrepreneurs Shrink

Another identity pattern that quietly limits growth is the Pedestal Effect, this is the tendency to elevate mentors, competitors, or industry leaders while diminishing oneself.

Entrepreneurs often assume their heroes possess something they lack: discipline, intelligence, charisma, resilience. However, this perception is rarely accurate.

Psychologically, the Pedestal Effect is a projection. When people admire traits in others that they have not yet owned in themselves. When they recognise that these traits exist within them in their own form, confidence increases and performance expands.

Supporting research from the American Society of Training and Development shows that identity alignment is the strongest predictor of follow-through:

Idea: 10% chance of success

Decision: 25%

Plan: 50%

Accountability: 65%

Identity alignment: 95%

Identity, not intention, determines execution.

Strategy Addiction: The Endless Search for the ‘Next Thing’

One of the most common traps you can fall into as an entrepreneur is strategy addiction, the belief that the next tactic, tool, or course will unlock growth. But most entrepreneurs don’t lack strategy, they lack internal alignment.

When identity and self-worth are misaligned, even the best strategy won’t be executed consistently. However, when identity is aligned, even a simple strategy becomes powerful.

This explains why two entrepreneurs can receive the same advice and produce dramatically different outcomes, Grant Sherwood explains.

The Time Delusion: Why Waiting Doesn’t Work

Another widespread misconception is the belief that success will arrive ‘eventually’ if one keeps working, but time does not fix misalignment, it will only amplify it.

As an entrepreneur you find yourself years behind their goals because they rely on time instead of identity-based leverage. You may wait for clarity, confidence, or capacity, not realising that these qualities emerge from alignment, not time. Time doesn’t heal a business, it decays it, unless it’s identity evolves.

The Saboteur: The Mind’s Safety Mechanism

The Saboteur is a psychological pattern that activates when success exceeds a person’s internal identity setting. It’s not self-destruction it’s self-protection.

It shows up as:

Procrastination

Overthinking

Emotional spirals

Shrinking after big wins

Creating unnecessary obstacles

The Saboteur’s job is to keep a person safe by keeping them familiar, familiarity and growth rarely coexist, Grant Sherwood says.

The Fork in the Road

Every entrepreneur eventually reaches a psychological crossroads:

Path A: Continue repeating familiar patterns: overworking, delaying decisions, relying on willpower.

Continue repeating familiar patterns: overworking, delaying decisions, relying on willpower. Path B: Shift toward identity-based change: reducing friction, increasing alignment, and accelerating progress.

This decision point often determines whether you the founder continues plateauing or begins compounding. The research is clear, when internal friction decreases, external progress accelerates.

Identity is not a soft concept, it is the foundation of sustainable performance.

The new frontier of entrepreneurial growth

As the pressures on founders intensify, the conversation around performance is shifting.

Strategy still matters, but identity matters more. Entrepreneurs who understand and address their internal patterns are discovering that:

They make decisions faster

They recover from setbacks more easily

They execute more consistently

They experience less burnout

They achieve more with less force

Growth becomes a by-product of alignment rather than effort. The next evolution of entrepreneurship won’t be driven by tactics, it will be driven by identity.

Follow Grant Sherwood for more on neuroscience, identity transformation, and personal leadership @GrantSherwood on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. Connect directly with grant@grantsherwood.co.