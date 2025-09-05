Seriti Institute Hosts 3rd Annual Farmers’ Day in Standerton, Mpumalanga

The Seriti Institute is proud to announce its 3rd Annual Farmers’ Day, taking place on 18 September 2025 at the Standerton Showgrounds, Mpumalanga. This flagship event is expected to attract over 500 participants, uniting small-scale farmers, families, youth, and development partners for a full day of learning, networking, and celebration.

Farmers’ Day 2025

Farmers’ Day is Seriti’s most anticipated annual event—designed to empower and connect smallholder farmers through expert insights, technical support, and collaborative engagement. It is a vital platform to share best practices, access market opportunities, and highlight sustainable farming innovations.

This year’s programme will feature live demonstrations and exhibitions showcasing innovative farming practices, along with expert talks and farmer success stories that highlight both the challenges and opportunities in agriculture.

The Joyful Addition: aRe Bapaleng Jolly Event

This year’s Farmers’ Day will also feature the aRe Bapaleng Jolly Event—a celebration of Seriti’s flagship caregiver programme that empowers parents of children aged 0–8 with skills and tools for early childhood development.

Caregivers and families can look forward to:

Jumping castles, face painting , and engaging fun for children

An interactive Mobile Library and puppet show hosted by Friends of the Library

hosted by Friends of the Library Youth empowerment exhibits led by Gert Sibande TVET College, showcasing career and training opportunities in the region

This year’s event is made possible through the invaluable support of partners, including Citi Foundation, Standard Bank, Astral, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and other strategic partners who share Seriti’s vision of creating resilient communities.

Building Past Success

The 2024 edition, held in Deelpan, Northwest, attracted over 300 attendees and left participants inspired through impactful demonstrations, farmer testimonies, and active exhibitions. Building on this foundation, the 2025 Standerton edition promises to be larger, more dynamic, and enriched by the addition of the aRe Bapaleng Jolly event.

As Seriti Institute’s CEO, Juanita Pardesi shares, “This year’s Farmers’ Day is more than an agricultural showcase—it is a platform for transformation. We are proud to bring it to Standerton, where our journey began in 2020 when Astral invited Seriti to support development opportunities for their employees’ families and the wider Standerton community. Since then, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with local champions to build pathways to employment, support youth, and improve food security.”

“Through our National Youth Service (NYS) and Social Employment Fund (SEF) programmes, we’ve created more than 3,255 work opportunities in Standerton—90% for youth and 71% for women. These numbers reflect more than just employmentthey represent dignity restored, skills developed, and futures reimagined. By hosting Farmers’ Day alongside the Jolly Event, we’re creating a vibrant space for families, farmers, and youth to grow together and build lasting resilience.”

Event Details