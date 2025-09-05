Kenya, Nigeria Scientists Win 2025 Africa Food Prize at African Food Systems Forum 2025 in Dakar

Two scientists have been honoured with the 2025 Africa Food Prize, sharing the continent’s most prestigious award for agricultural innovation during the African Food Systems Forum 2025 in Dakar, Senegal.

Professor Mary Abukutsa-Onyango of Kenya and Dr. Mercy Diebiru-Ojo of Nigeria were jointly named laureates on September 3, 2025, in recognition of their pioneering work that has advanced food security, nutrition, and sustainable farming practices across Africa.

The prize comes with a US $100,000 award, equally split between the two winners.

Transforming African Indigenous Vegetables

Prof. Abukutsa-Onyango, a horticultural scientist at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), has spent more than 30 years promoting African indigenous vegetables such as amaranth, spider plant, and African nightshade.

Once dismissed as “poor man’s food,” these crops are now widely recognised as nutrient-dense superfoods, thanks to her research, advocacy, and policy influence.

Her efforts have not only improved household nutrition but also created new markets for smallholder farmers, linking traditional crops with modern food systems.

“This award is not just for me but for countless farmers, students, and scientists who have championed indigenous knowledge in agriculture,” Prof. Abukutsa-Onyango said after receiving the honour.

The Prize Committee, chaired by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, praised her work as a “game-changer in mainstreaming indigenous crops”, noting that it has provided sustainable solutions to hidden hunger while preserving biodiversity.

Revolutionising Seed Systems in Nigeria

From Nigeria, Dr. Diebiru-Ojo was recognised for her breakthroughs in seed innovation. As founder of GoSeed Ltd, she introduced Semi-Autotrophic Hydroponic (SAH) technology to produce millions of disease-free seedlings for cassava, yams, and other staple crops.

This approach has enabled farmers to access clean planting materials, doubled yields in some cases, and strengthened seed enterprises in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

By scaling quality seed systems, her work has offered smallholders a more secure and profitable farming future.

According to the selection committee, Dr. Diebiru-Ojo’s innovation ensures that “farmers begin each planting season with healthy, productive seed—laying the foundation for stronger harvests and resilient livelihoods.”

Africa Food Prize: Driving Change

The Africa Food Prize, first established as the Yara Prize in 2005 and renamed in 2016, remains the continent’s leading recognition for individuals or institutions transforming agriculture.

Each year, it highlights scalable innovations that deliver impact in food security, resilience, and economic development.

This year’s laureates embody those values. While Prof. Abukutsa-Onyango has reshaped diets through indigenous biodiversity, Dr. Diebiru-Ojo has strengthened crop productivity through seed technology.

Together, they reflect the twin pillars of Africa’s agricultural future—valuing traditional knowledge while embracing cutting-edge science.

A Shared Vision for Africa’s Future

By honouring the two women scientists, the 2025 Africa Food Prize sends a powerful message about the role of African-led solutions in ending hunger and malnutrition.

Their achievements demonstrate that innovation rooted in local contexts can deliver global impact.

As farming communities across Kenya, Nigeria, and beyond continue to benefit from healthier diets, improved seeds, and stronger markets, the recognition of these laureates signals a broader continental shift: a food system shaped by African ingenuity, resilience, and leadership.