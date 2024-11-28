Poland Shares Expertise to Boost Tanzania’s Poultry Industry

Poland, a leading EU country in food production and a major player in the poultry and egg markets, has extended its expertise to Tanzania’s poultry sector to support its growth and economic development.

Mid this month, the Embassy of Poland in Dar es Salaam and the Polish Association for Innovation in Agriculture co-hosted a seminar titled “Innovative Technologies in Poultry Farming and Meat Production” in Dar es Salaam.

The event brought together Tanzanian government representatives, including officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, along with stakeholders from the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (TCCIA).

Key participants included representatives from Tanzanian poultry associations, veterinary services, poultry farm owners, and directors from various enterprises in the sector.

Sharing Expertise and Innovative Solutions

The seminar featured Polish panelists with extensive practical experience in poultry farming and meat production. They presented the latest methodologies, trends, and technologies designed to enhance productivity and improve the quality of products within the poultry sector. Key topics discussed included:

– Basics of veterinary care in poultry farming.

– Modern feed production techniques.

– Innovations in farming practices, slaughtering, and cooling processes.

The Polish experts also highlighted the potential benefits of forming producer groups, particularly for small-scale farmers. Such groups could facilitate collaboration in areas like shared transportation and joint use of agricultural machinery, promoting efficiency and cost reduction.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The seminar also included a business-to-business (B2B) session, fostering direct interactions between Tanzanian and Polish stakeholders. The event underlined Poland’s commitment to strengthening economic and business relations with Tanzania while promoting technological exchange between the two nations.

“By sharing our expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of Tanzania’s poultry industry and contribute to its economic prosperity,” said representatives from the Embassy of Poland.

A Path to Growth

Tanzania’s poultry industry, a vital component of the country’s agricultural economy, stands to benefit significantly from the insights and technological transfer facilitated by this collaboration. Events like this seminar signal the potential for long-term partnerships that not only boost production but also enhance the livelihoods of Tanzanian farmers and entrepreneurs.

This initiative reaffirms Poland’s dedication to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and promoting mutual economic growth between the two nations.