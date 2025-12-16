Summer, with all its beauty and bounty, has arrived, ushering in peak growth season. Lawns thicken and spread, foliage fills out, and crops push into their key production phase, while weeds are never far behind. For homeowners, landscapers, and small-scale farmers, it can mean many hours spent mowing, hauling, digging, and spraying… unless you have the right tools for the job.

According to Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager – Distributors Africa for Husqvarna South Africa, a garden tractor is one of the smartest investments you can make, as it dramatically cuts the time spent on essential maintenance tasks. “Time is the one thing you can’t get back. Whether you’re managing a large garden of an acre or more, a smallholding or small farm, saving hours every week isn’t just about convenience – it often translates directly into saving money too.”

He shares how a Husqvarna tractor turns summer’s toughest tasks into quick and efficient jobs:

1. Mow more in less time

Summer lawn growth can quickly get out of control, especially on larger properties. With powerful engines and wide cutting decks, garden tractors like the Husqvarna TS 220TD can mow large areas in a fraction of the time it would take with a walk-behind mower. For a smallholding or estate, this could mean completing a job in one morning instead of over two or three days – freeing up time for other priorities or reducing the need to hire someone else to do the job.

2. Haul heavy loads efficiently

Moving compost, manure, soil, mulch, or debris by hand can consume days of labour. Unlike a ride-on mower, which is just for mowing lawns, a garden tractor can tow attachments such as trailers, spreaders, or other implements, making tasks like transporting materials quick and easy. For example, transporting several wheelbarrows of compost in one trip not only saves hours but also reduces fuel and labour costs. Over the course of a season, this efficiency adds up to real savings.

3. Spray more effectively with less effort

Summer is also the season when pests are at their most active, and regular spraying can make the difference between a healthy crop and a disappointing harvest. By attaching a tow-behind sprayer, your tractor can cover large areas evenly and quickly. This means pests can be managed without extra labour or costly standalone equipment, saving time and money while protecting crops.

4. One machine, multiple tasks

From collecting leaves and clearing debris to towing irrigation equipment or distributing feed, a single tractor can replace multiple pieces of equipment. The Husqvarna TS 222TDF, designed for larger properties and smallholdings, is particularly effective, making light work of time-consuming tasks.

“In a season that is both demanding and rewarding, whether you’re a small-scale farmer or busy gardener, a Husqvarna garden tractor helps you get more done with less effort. By handling the work of several machines, it reduces the need for extra equipment, labour, and fuel,” Barthorpe concludes, “which ultimately helps you to get the most value from your investment.”

