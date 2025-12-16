Next generation Nissan LEAF brings EV36Zero vision to life at Sunderland Plant

The third generation Nissan LEAF is gliding silently off a transformed Sunderland Plant production line as the company brings to life its world first EV36Zero plan.

Building the new LEAF in the UK represents an investment of £450m by Nissan across its operations and supply chain and marks the return of the car that pioneered mass EV production more than a decade ago.

Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO), said: “Today is a momentous occasion as we begin production of the third generation Nissan LEAF in the UK, the electric vehicle that started it all.

“Smart, sleek and aerodynamic, the all-new LEAF captures the energy of a new generation as a car that redefines what’s possible and sets the stage for Nissan’s next chapter.

“LEAF brings to life our world first EV36Zero vision, which combines EV manufacturing, battery production and renewable energy.”

To launch its most advanced vehicle yet, Nissan has transformed Sunderland Plant, enabling EV manufacturing on production Line Two for the first time.

Adam Pennick, Vice President, Manufacturing, at Nissan Sunderland Plant said:

“Nissan has invested into our state-of-the-art plant to build the EVs of the future and there is huge pride and excitement in our team to be building this brilliant car in Sunderland.

“The skills, expertise and team-work of our people have powered Sunderland’s success, and the transformation of our plant for new LEAF demonstrates our leadership in the journey to electrification.”

To support production of LEAF in Sunderland, the plant’s transformation has included:

Adoption of factory of the future technology including intelligent use of big data, virtual reality and digital mapping of the plant

137 new press dies (the giant moulds that are used to press LEAF’s 42 different body panels) in the Press and Plastics Shop

78 new high-tech robots in the Body Shop, including a fully automated laser welding facility, delivering precision to 3mm, to craft LEAF’s seamless roof

New colour palettes in Paint Shop to give LEAF its vibrant new Sukumo Blue and Luminous Teal colours

A state-of-the-art battery marriage facility in Trim and This fully automated technology brings the battery into the car, applying 26 bolts in 56 seconds

475 new automated guided vehicles to deliver parts direct to the production line for new LEAF

More than 360,000 hours’ training across the team of 6,000 to build the new car Nissan marked the start of production of new LEAF with a ceremony next to the production line at Sunderland Plant.

UK government Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Sunderland is the beating heart of the UK’s automotive industry, and Nissan’s investment is a major commitment to the North East and a huge vote of confidence in our economy.

“Through this government’s modern Industrial Strategy, we’re delivering £4 billion into our world leading auto sector – the biggest investment into the car industry since the post-war era – driving growth, innovation and jobs across the country.”

The landscape around the plant has also been transformed with a brand-new AESC gigafactory just over the road from the plant. AESC will supply next-generation battery technology with increased energy density to deliver superior range and performance for the new LEAF.

Jim Marley, AESC UK Plant Director, said: “The launch of our new UK electric vehicle battery gigafactory represents a significant leap in battery technology. It will power the new Nissan LEAF and drive the electrification of the British car industry to a new level.

“This gigafactory will anchor a resilient, globally competitive EV supply chain for the UK.”

Sunderland City Council Leader Michael Mordey added: “It’s fantastic to see production of the new third generation LEAF starting here in Sunderland today, bringing to life Nissan’s EV36Zero vision and showcasing the amazing talent of the whole team here at Nissan.

“The scale of investment which Nissan has made in the plant is hugely significant, continuing to create valuable employment opportunities in high quality green jobs for residents from across our communities in Sunderland and throughout the wider North East region.

“We could not be more proud that this world-leading car is being made in our city and of the talented workforce who make that possible.”

LEAF has been built in Sunderland since 2013, with 282,704 manufactured in total at the plant. With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the first of the new LEAF off the line was a two-tone Luminous Teal Evolve grade equipped with a 75kw battery which offers a range of up to 386 miles (WLTP). The new LEAF also supports 150kW DC fast charging, adding up to 273 miles in just 30 minutes.

Impressive inside as well as out, the car delivers a fully connected mobility experience with Google built-in and advanced driver assistance technologies. Twin 14.3″ screens help form a fully digital cockpit, while the NissanConnect Services connectivity app gives remote access to battery checks, climate preparation, and journey planning, ensuring the LEAF is as connected outside as it is inside.

The team at Sunderland Plant will follow LEAF with a new all-electric Nissan JUKE next year, with both models built on the plant’s production Line Two. It means that Nissan Sunderland now produces vehicles from fully electric to hybrid, including Nissan’s unique e-POWER technology on Qashqai, and JUKE HEV, as well as ICE.

Built in Sunderland, engineers at Nissan Technical Centre Europe (NTCE) in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, played a defining role in shaping the design, technology, and driving character of the all-new Nissan LEAF, with the majority of their innovations carried through to UK, Japanese and US models.

Nissan supports 6,000 jobs in Sunderland and 7,000 in total across its UK operations, including NTCE and its Design Centre in Paddington, London. The company also supports an estimated 30,000 jobs in its wider UK supply chain.