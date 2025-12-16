10 African PR Personalities to Watch in 2026

If the last five years have taught us anything, it’s that public relations is no longer about “spinning” the truth. It’s about navigating it.

As we stand on the brink of the new year 2026, the industry has moved beyond simple media relations, and we’re dealing with the peak of the Creator Economy , the complexities of Generative AI , and a global audience that demands radical transparency. But more importantly, the center of gravity is shifting. Some of the most influential African Public Relations experts are now setting the global standard.

We believe the best way to learn strategy is to watch the strategists. Who is rewriting the playbook? Who is turning communication into a business asset?

We’ve curated a list of 10 PR Personalities to Watch in 2026. This list is unapologetically African-led because, in 2026, Africa isn’t just a part of the conversation; it is the conversation.

You can’t talk about the shifting global tides without mentioning Ayeni, founder of BHM Group . As the convener of World PR Day , he has spent the last decade proving that Africa isn’t just a market to be entered, it’s a voice to be heard.

Ayeni’s work with the Nigeria PR Report has set the benchmark for using data to legitimize the industry. Watch him in 2026 to learn how to build sovereign narratives telling your own story before someone else tells it for you.

2. Oti Egwu (Nigeria)

As a key strategist at Djembe Consultants Oti has built an enviable portfolio, working on communications projects for heavyweights like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , Mastercard , and M&C Saatchi . He isn’t just writing press releases; he is translating complex global goals into clear, actionable narratives for African markets, and leading the charge on “Communication as Infrastructure.” He argues that in Africa, unclear messaging isn’t just a branding problem; it’s a $200 billion economic barrier.

Watch him in 2026 for High-Stakes Communication . In an era where AI is creating generic content at scale, Oti’s “Strategic Writing” methodology teaches brands how to use human psychology and lucid prose to cut through the noise. He proves that you don’t need to shout to be heard; you just need to make sense.

Mimi Kalinda (DRC / South Africa)

Co-founder of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG) , Mimi doesn’t just do PR; she teaches “narrative reframing” as an Adjunct Professor at IE University. She understands that for African businesses to scale, they must dismantle old stereotypes first.

As brands look to localize their messages next year, her methodology on using heritage as a competitive business advantage will be the industry blueprint.

“Boz” has always been bigger than the C-suite roles she occupied at Netflix or Uber. Now, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and host of NBC’s On Brand, she represents the future of the PR practitioner: the Influencer-Executive.

Watch out for her to understand how to blend pop culture with corporate strategy. She proves that emotion and “vibes” are quantifiable business metrics, a crucial lesson for any African brand looking to go global.

Thebe is the force behind Brand Africa . He isn’t just promoting companies; he is branding an entire continent. He understands that a “Made in Africa” label needs a reputation management strategy of its own.

He is the person to watch for Destination Branding. As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) matures in 2026, Thebe’s strategies on cross-border reputation will be the gold standard for trade communication.

Based between Cairo and the US, Maha has mastered the art of the “Digital First” mindset. Author of 7 Rules of Self-Reliance, she is the bridge between traditional Middle Eastern/North African business values and the fast-paced modern digital world.

Watch Maha for Personal Branding at Scale. She teaches us that the CEO is the media channel. If your executives aren’t visible on digital platforms, your company is invisible.

Leading corporate services and sustainability for MTN Ghana , Adwoa operates at the intersection of big telco business and community impact.

She is the one to watch for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Communication. She demonstrates how to communicate “doing good” without it sounding like greenwashing. Her work proves that in African markets, community trust is the only currency that matters.

Founder of THOP (The Opinion & Public) , Kwame is the critical link in Francophone Africa. Too often, Anglophone strategies fail in Francophone markets because they ignore nuance. Kwame fixes that.

Watch him for Cross-Cultural Intelligence. As West Africa integrates economically, Kwame represents the PR leader who can speak fluently to both Abidjan and Lagos, a skill that will be in high demand in 2026.

If you know East African entertainment (from Sauti Sol to major festivals), you know Anyiko. She is the queen of Lifestyle and Entertainment PR in East Africa through her agency, Anyiko Public Relations .

She represents the PR of Cool. Watch Anyiko to learn how to manage talent and lifestyle brands in a way that feels organic, not manufactured. She teaches us that “hype” is a strategy, not an accident.

Eloine Barry (Senegal / Côte d’Ivoire)

We round out this list with the woman building the continent’s megaphone. As the founder of African Media Agency (AMA), Eloine isn’t just pitching stories; she is building the infrastructure that carries them. She understands that for “Africa to be the conversation,” we need to own the platforms where that conversation happens.

Eloine is the person to watch for Media Intelligence & Distribution in 2026. As the lines between earned media and content distribution blur, her work in democratizing access to the African narrative on African terms is the ultimate power move.

What’s Your 2026 Narrative?

Looking at this list, one thing is clear: The future of PR is diverse, data-driven, and story-led.

Whether it’s Ayeni’s data sovereignty in Nigeria, Mimi’s storytelling in South Africa, or Anyiko’s cultural waves in Kenya, these personalities share a commitment to value. They don’t just make noise; they make sense.

At Bloomwit, we are obsessed with helping you find that same clarity. You don’t need to be a multinational giant to apply these lessons. You just need the right tools.