Kenya to Host Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum in March 2026

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is proud to confirm its role as the official conservation partner for the Global Conservation Tech & Drone Forum (GCTDF 2026), scheduled to take place from 2–6 March 2026 in Nairobi and Konza Technopolis.

GCTDF 2026 — themed “Technology in Service of Nature: Protecting Wildlife, Supporting People, Restoring Ecosystems” — is a landmark gathering that brings together rangers, community leaders, technologists, researchers, policymakers, and youth from across Africa and the world. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore how drones, satellite sensors, AI, GIS, and data-driven tools can be harnessed to safeguard biodiversity, restore ecosystems, and enhance community resilience.

The partnership with GCTDF aligns with the Service’s 2024–2028 Strategic Plan and supports its goals for a more sustainable and community-focused wildlife sector.

Through collaboration with GCTDF 2026, KWS will: