Petlas features agricultural tire innovations at AGRA 2026

Petlas Tire Corporation will participate in AGRA 2026, taking place from 9-12 April 2026 in Leipzig, Germany. The event brings together farmers, distributors, and industry professionals, offering a strong platform to connect with the agricultural community across the region.

During the exhibition, Petlas will present its agricultural tire portfolio designed to deliver durability, traction, and reliable performance under demanding field conditions. Petlas will also showscase its radial tractor tires featuring an improved compound that delivers 15– 20% longer operating hours across various applications. The showcased range reflects the brand’s focus on supporting everyday agricultural operations with reliable and field-proven solutions.

At the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to explore Petlas’ latest developments in agricultural tire range and gain a closer understanding of how the products perform across different applications and working conditions.

“AGRA is a valuable opportunity for us to meet farmers and partners directly and stay close to the realities of the field. It allows us to better understand their expectations and present solutions that are built around real working conditions.” said Sema Öner, International Marketing Manager at Petlas Tire Corporation.

Visitors are invited to discover Petlas’ agricultural tire solutions and meet the team at Stand F1A41.