The Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer (JWO) Research Grant will open its 2026 call for applications on 23 March 2026, inviting early-career African scientists to submit research proposals that advance biodiversity and conservation on the continent.

The grant is open to early-career scientists who hold a PhD and have no more than seven years of research experience post-degree (excluding time taken for family responsibilities). Applicants must demonstrate strong links to a credible African institution capable of managing grant funding, and proposed research must be focused on or conducted in Africa. Full eligibility criteria and application guidelines are available here .

Now in its eighth year, the JWO Research Grant has established itself as one of the most significant awards dedicated to supporting emerging African environmental researchers. The grant provides USD 150,000 to one recipient to undertake a research programme of up to three years, enabling independent, African-led scientific inquiry grounded in local ecological realities.

Founded in 2019 in memory of Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer, whose work reflected a commitment to education and environmental stewardship, the grant was created to strengthen African scientific leadership at a critical time. While Africa’s ecosystems play a central role in global climate regulation and biodiversity stability, researchers based on the continent continue to face structural funding constraints. The JWO Research Grant responds directly to this imbalance by investing in African scholars whose work addresses complex environmental challenges from within the region.

The application process for 2026 will unfold in two stages. Concept notes will be reviewed in May 2026, after applications close on 2 May 2026. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit full proposals in June, with final interviews scheduled for August. The successful recipient will be notified on 28 August 2026 and formally awarded at the Oppenheimer Research Conference on 8 October 2026.

Jonathan Oppenheimer, Executive Chairman of Oppenheimer Generations, reflected on the long-term vision behind the grant:

“The JWO Research Grant reflects our long-term commitment to strengthen African scientific leadership. Africa’s biodiversity is globally significant, yet the responsibility and opportunity to understand and protect it must increasingly rest with scientists working on the continent. By investing in exceptional early-career researchers, we are helping to build the infrastructure required to address environmental challenges with rigour, independence and locally grounded insight.”

Dr Duncan MacFadyen, the Oppenheimer Generations Research and Conservation Head, encouraged eligible researchers to apply:

“Last year, the JWO Research Grant received a record 848 applications from 30 African countries, underscoring the depth and diversity of scientific talent across the continent. We look forward to building on that momentum in 2026 and encourage eligible early-career researchers to submit proposals that make a meaningful contribution to biodiversity and conservation in Africa.”

Since its inception, the JWO Research Grant has supported projects addressing biodiversity thresholds, freshwater pollution, vector-borne disease dynamics, protected area resilience, environmental monitoring using lower plant species, and wildlife responses to climate change. The grant has contributed to strengthening institutional networks across Africa, while reinforcing the visibility of African-led research within global environmental discourse.