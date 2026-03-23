Protecting Crop Quality Starts with Accurate Moisture Measurement

In agricultural production, moisture content drives crop quality, storability, and market value. Globally, 10–20% of grain is lost post-harvest, rising to 20–30%+ in Africa—mostly from poor moisture control, mould growth, and storage issues.

Mould starts growing fast when air moisture hits 65–70%, ruining your crop’s quality long before you lose much weight. For grain, tobacco, and hay bale producers, inaccurate readings lead to discolouration, rejected consignments, and costly downtime. One maize study showed 9% storage weight loss, with 60% of cobs damaged by mould or insects. Reliable measurement ensures confident decisions and protects your bottom line.

With nearly 80 years serving African farmers, BAMR supplies proven moisture solutions for real-world conditions. We combine technical expertise with practical focus, representing leading brands like Protimeter to help protect crops and maximise returns. Key truth: the wetter the grain, the greater the loss risk—measurement prevents disaster.

Digital Bale Master for Tobacco & Hay

The Digital Bale Master Moisture Meter offers robust monitoring during baling and storage. Its 558 mm stainless-steel probe penetrates deep into bales where moisture hides most, proven essential in Africa’s tobacco industry to prevent discolouration, mould, and quality rejection.

It measures 8.5–36.8% with large digital display, colour-coded LEDs (green: dry; yellow: caution; red: high), audible alerts, and Bluetooth logging via Protimeter Connect App for full traceability.

Grainmaster i2 for Grain Producers

The Grainmaster i2 delivers speed and precision, pre-programmed for 15 crops (maize, wheat, soya, sunflower, sorghum). Adjustable calibrations match commercial standards; integrated grinder-compressor ensures uniform samples during harvest or intake. High-moisture grain loses 1–2% dry matter in weeks, becoming unsaleable fast. Optional probes suit mixed farms.

Both Protimeter instruments from Amphenol come with two-year warranties and BAMR local support for worry-free operation.

Farmers need trusted tools for grain and bale quality protection. BAMR delivers certainty—no need to look further.