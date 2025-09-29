Over two decades of growing agri equipment success

A collaboration that began over twenty years ago between Bolt and Engineering Distributors (B.E.D.) Klerksdorp and BPI Manufacturing, continues to drive agricultural equipment reliability and innovation across South Africa’s agricultural sector. United by the shared values of service, trust and technical excellence, the two companies exemplify what long-term supplier-customer partnerships can achieve.

Based in Bothaville in the Northern Cape, BPI Manufacturing is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) which produces a range of high-performance implements including grain trailers, fertiliser spreaders and tillage tools. Founded in 1968, the company has grown into a key player in the agri sector, supported by enduring relationships such as the one with B.E.D.

Lukas Brits, General Manager of BPI Manufacturing, says the business was built on a foundation of strong supplier relationships: “Our history is based on the relationship between supplier and customer,” says Brits. “When we moved our operations to Bothaville, the connection with B.E.D. Klerksdorp became integral to how we manufacture and support our products.”

Relationship rooted in reliability

From custom gearboxes and sprockets to tailored power take-off (PTO) shafts and bearings, B.E.D. provides engineered drivetrain solutions aligned with BPI’s unique equipment specifications. More than just a parts supplier, B.E.D. is a deeply embedded agri equipment partner, working alongside BPI’s design team to co-create components optimised for performance and uptime in harsh on-farm conditions.

Ian Lloyd, Operations Manager of B.E.D. Klerksdorp notes: “We understand the demands of agricultural timelines and supply our valued customers such as BPI with those needs in mind. Whether it is a rapid gearbox replacement during harvest – or pre-season planning of bearing kits – we ensure that BPI can deliver to its customers without interruption.”

B.E.D. supplies BPI with a comprehensive range of premium SKF agricultural bearings, including dust-resistant, maintenance-free options which extend equipment life and reduce failure rates. Brits explains: “BPI Manufacturing does not compromise on quality. SKF products have proven themselves in-field, and our clients recognise that. When farmers see a BPI implement, they know it is made from the best components.”

B.E.D.’s support is reinforced by its national network of 13 branches, allowing for swift product supply, technical advice and consistent service levels across the country. “We are a large organisation operating on tight seasonal schedules,” says Brits. “We cannot wait for weekly deliveries or chase multiple suppliers. With B.E.D., there is someone at our premises almost every day. This support helps us keep our promises to farmers!”

B.E.D.’s value goes beyond parts supply. Its welding division, in partnership with leading technology providers like Fronius, equips BPI and its dealer network with access to advanced welding tools and mobile power systems, such as portable AccuPocket battery welders. “B.E.D. brings the latest innovations right to the farm,” explains Brits. “They do not just deliver the product, they deliver the knowledge!”

National co-ordination, local support

“While visiting farms in Middelburg, I saw a BPI grain trailer being used,” says

Kobus Moolman, Area Sales Manager (ASM) at B.E.D. Klerksdorp. “I can confidently say that every component, from bearings to gearboxes, was provided by B.E.D. BPI’s colleagues and customers also know our products across the country – making it easier for us to support dealers and co-operatives nationwide.”

The ultimate goal of the B.E.D.–BPI partnership is to maximise uptime and reliability for farmers. This requires more than technical know-how – it requires mutual trust, clear communication and responsiveness to changing demands: “If a BPI implement has an issue, the farmer calls us, and we call B.E.D. We know the problem will be solved – fast! That is why we trust them. We are not just planning for the next season. We are building the future of agriculture together,” says Brits.

For B.E.D., the relationship with BPI is a true showcase of its broader strategy to deliver value through responsiveness, customisation and long-term trust. “Our goal is to make it easier for OEMs such as BPI to manufacture with confidence – and for farmers using the implements they make, to work without delays.

Our valued partnership is a model for the way in which we strive to support the entire agri value chain,” Moolman concludes.