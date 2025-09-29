How CNH is innovating sustainable farming with biogas

CNH’s New Holland brand is advancing into the future of sustainable farming with groundbreaking alternative fuel solutions. The T7 Methane Power tractor is an innovation that’s a true game-changer for farmers ready to embrace sustainable energy.

Our latest A Sustainable Year story spotlights French farmer and pioneering biomethane producer, Christophe Rousseau, who was approached by New Holland to trial the T7 Methane Power tractor. After putting it through its paces, Rousseau praised its performance saying that it performs “every bit as well as the diesel variant”. New Holland engineers have created a tractor with a tank capable of holding 657 liters (173 gallons US) of gas – enough to power the T7 Methane Power for a full, eight-hour busy silage shift.

Biogas is gaining traction in the industry, and CNH is a longstanding pioneer. The company also invested in Bennamann, a UK-based start-up focused on putting energy independence directly into farmer’s hands by providing on-farm fueling stations and micro-digesters which turn cattle manure into tractor fuel. Rousseau’s farm in Domecy-sur-Cure demonstrates what’s possible. It’s a vivid example of how renewable energy can inspire modern agriculture.