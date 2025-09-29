PGP Ukukhula Conference & Day of Celebration 2025

Grain SA’s Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP) will host the inaugural Ukukhula Conference and Day of Celebration at NAMPO Park on 2 October 2025 – a landmark event that combines two historic moments into one integrated programme on South Africa’s agricultural calendar.

This year marks a milestone as the first-ever PGP Conference will be hosted during the day, culminating in the annual Day of Celebration that evening. Together, these events will provide a powerful new platform for black grain farmers to lead discussions, share success stories, exchange ideas, and engage in robust dialogue with government, funders, and value chain stakeholders – while also being recognised for their achievements.

“Ukukhula”, meaning growth in isiZulu and isiXhosa, reflects the journey of farmers – from subsistence growers to new era commercial producers – as they strive for sustainability, inclusion, and prosperity in South Africa’s agricultural economy.



A newsworthy, national conversation

At a time when debates on land reform, financing, climate resilience, and transformation dominate South Africa’s headlines, the Ukukhula Conference is the first national platform dedicated to black grain farmers.

The programme is packed with representation from government (including the Free State MEC for Agriculture) as well as Department Land Reform and Rural Development, the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), the South African Cultivar & Technology Agency (SACTA), the Kgodiso Development Fund, FNB and RMIS, ensuring that the discussions are practical, informed, and solution oriented.

The four pivotal sessions for commercial development farmers include:



Session 1: Land Tenure – Unlocking the Future of Farming

With government presenting on land policy and reform, farmers will debate how tenure security and title deeds can unlock financing and generational business growth.



Session 2: De-risking Through Insurance

SAIA and insurers will explore solutions to make crop insurance affordable and accessible, protecting farmers against climate shocks while supporting food security.



Session 3: Agricultural Financing Options – Unlocking Capital Through Innovation

SACTA will lead discussions on innovative financing models – including blended finance and levy-based mechanisms – with insights from the Kgodiso Development Fund and financial institutions on breaking down barriers to capital.



Session 4: Livestock Integration – Balancing the Enterprise

RMIS and partners will explore practical strategies for integrating livestock into grain operations to stabilise income, improve resilience, and manage risk.



Break-away Sessions for Small Development Farmers

A dedicated track will focus on subsistence and smallholder farmers, addressing their unique challenges such as access to quality inputs, mentorship, storage and markets, affordable finance, and livestock nutrition.



Culminating in the Day of Celebration

The conference will conclude with the PGP Day of Celebration, continuing its tradition of honouring excellence within the farmer development programme. Farmers across Southern Africa will be recognised for their strides in productivity, innovation, and resilience, with awards presented in four prestigious categories:

New Era Commercial Farmer of the Year

Potential Commercial Farmer of the Year

Smallholder Farmer of the Year

Subsistence Farmer of the Year

This evening event is both a celebration and an inspiration – spotlighting the hard work, innovation, and commitment of farmers who are paving the way for a sustainable agricultural future.



Why it matters

The Ukukhula Conference is historic:

It is the first national platform where black grain farmers speak for themselves on real issues, real challenges, and real solutions.

It ensures inclusivity, uniting subsistence, smallholder, and commercial farmers under one roof.

It creates a space where government, financiers, insurers, and the value chain must listen and respond to farmer-led priorities.

PGP Chairperson, Jeremia Mathebula, said: “For too long, black grain farmers have had to operate on the margins of national debates about land, finance, and markets. Ukukhula is about bringing our voices to the centre – to shape the solutions we need for sustainability and growth.”

PGP CEO, Sibusiso Mabuza, added: “This is more than a conference – it is an engine for transformation. Farmers will lead the conversations while government and stakeholders respond. And by ending the day with the Celebration, we honour those who are already showing what is possible.”



Partners in growth

The PGP Ukukhula Conference is proudly supported by RMIS, Hollard, FNB, with media partners Farmer’s Weekly, African Farming, and AmaFama ensuring these farmer stories of transformation and growth are shared widely.



About Phahama Grain Phakama (PGP)

PGP is Grain SA’s flagship farmer development programme. Extending from helping subsistence farmers improve yields to guiding new era commercial producers through modern production practices, PGP provides mentorship, access to inputs, access to markets, and access to finance and advocacy – ensuring black grain farmers have a strong, united voice in shaping agriculture’s future.