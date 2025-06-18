North West Province Veterinary Services Team on High Alert Following New Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreak Reports

Madibeng, South Africa – June 18, 2025 — Veterinary authorities in South Africa’s North West Province have raised the alarm following the detection of multiple new outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in several parts of the region.

According to Dr. Langa Madyibi, Director of Veterinary Services at the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province has confirmed FMD cases in an abattoir in Madibeng and on farms in Fenerstop, Potchefstroom, and Koster.

The initial detection was made at the Madibeng abattoir, where routine sampling of slaughtered animals revealed positive results for the highly contagious viral disease. “The animals in that abattoir originated from a farm in Fenerstop. After the abattoir tests came back positive, we collected additional samples and returned the animals to their farm of origin,” said Dr. Madyibi in a statement issued Wednesday.

Subsequent investigations traced further outbreaks to a farm in Potchefstroom, where samples collected last week also tested positive for FMD. Shortly afterward, another unrelated outbreak was confirmed on a separate farm in Koster, raising concerns about the spread of the disease across district lines.

“In all affected areas, we have issued quarantine notices, and our veterinary teams are actively working on the ground,” Dr. Madyibi stated. He noted that teams are currently engaged in collecting census data on the infected animal populations and monitoring neighboring farms for potential exposure.

Veterinary officials are now conducting widespread surveillance on farms surrounding the index cases to determine the extent of the spread and assess any movement of livestock that may have contributed to the outbreaks.

“This information will help us assess the full scope of the situation and guide further actions. Once we determine the total number of animals involved, additional control measures will be implemented,” said Dr. Madyibi.

Foot and Mouth Disease is a severe, highly contagious viral disease that affects cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals. While not a direct threat to human health, FMD outbreaks have serious economic implications, particularly for trade and livestock farming.

The North West Province is a major agricultural hub, and the emergence of multiple FMD cases poses a significant risk to the livestock sector, which relies heavily on both local and export markets.

The Department has called on farmers and stakeholders in the region to remain vigilant, report any signs of illness in their herds, and adhere strictly to biosecurity protocols and movement restrictions.

Further updates are expected as the investigation and containment efforts continue.