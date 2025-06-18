High efficiency and greater safety in forklift handling

It’s been a year since Criterion Equipment launched the new generation TCM P-Series internal combustion forklift trucks in Southern Africa and feedback from the market is positive.

“These robust internal combustion forklift trucks, which replace the earlier iNoma series, have been engineered to enhance efficiencies in a broad range of industrial applications, including general engineering, manufacturing, warehousing, construction and mining,” says Brenton Kemp, Managing Director of Criterion Equipment, the national distributor of TCM forklift trucks. “Our customers are impressed with this robust P-Series, which has been developed with advanced features for precise control, improved manoeuvrability, and higher efficiencies. Common praise from industry is greater safety onsite, simplified maintenance and minimal downtime.

“The TCM P-Series has many advantages over other machines, including important safety features like synchronised steering, the mast and travel interlock and various warning lights and alarms. The units are also fitted with bigger engines for higher performance and operational efficiency. The P-series also offers lower maintenance requirements and extended service life.

“These machines are available in diesel, petrol and LPG configurations, with lifting capacities from 1.5 to 3.5 tonnes. The P-Series introduces several mechanical and operational enhancements that align with the demands of local industry, where durability, ease of operation and reduced maintenance requirements, are central to materials handling performance.

“All models are equipped with a floating powertrain, which improves vehicle stability and comfort, as well as a steering synchroniser to ensure consistent directional control. An anti-corrosion radiator improves resistance to harsh working conditions, while reinforced structural components such as a 26 mm foregate and a revised counterweight design contribute to operational safety and service longevity. The P-Series also incorporates standard headlamps, rear lighting and yellow reflectors to improve visibility in low-light conditions.”

The P-Series includes the FDM range, which is powered by Tier 3 diesel engines. These units, which are designed to reduce noise and vibration, are available with either a 2.5-litre S4Q2 engine, supporting lifting capacities between 1.5 and 2.0 tonnes, or a 3.0-litre S4S engine, extending capacity up to 3.5 tonnes.

A wheelspin suppression system limits unnecessary fuel injection during wheel slip, enhancing fuel economy and extending tyre life. Petrol-powered models in the FGM range use electronically controlled GK21 or GK25 engines, covering capacities from 1.5 to 3.5 tonnes. Diesel units are protected with anti-rust coatings on exhaust manifolds and standard lighting and control placements are configured to reduce operator fatigue during long shifts.

To further enhance safety onsite and improve operator efficiency, the P-Series includes a mechanical hydraulic control system, double-action parking brake lever and a full suspension seat fitted with a seat belt and warning indicator. A newly designed LCD colour display presents real-time performance and maintenance status indicators, including engine oil pressure, transmission fluid temperature and system fault alerts. External switch functions enable operators to adjust power modes and access control settings more efficiently during use.

Optional enhancements include an acrylic overhead guard for improved outdoor protection, as well as a range of working tools, including simplex, duplex and triplex masts, fork extensions, bale sleeves, side shifters and rotating clamps. To support operational compliance, a digital load indicator is available to assist with weight management and overloading prevention. Blue and red pedestrian warning lights for applications in shared working environments are also available.

Criterion Equipment’s range comprises all models of TCM forklift trucks, covering most forklift classes. These include electric counter-balance trucks, reach trucks, powered pallet trucks and rough terrain forklifts, as well as Internal Combustion (IC) counter-balance trucks.

The company supports these machines through its extensive branch and distributor network. The team offers site-based equipment assessments to help customers specify machines best suited for each particular application. Other services include technical consultation, parts availability and scheduled or reactive maintenance, which is backed by OEM support and factory-trained technicians.