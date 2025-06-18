CNH’s agriculture design excellence recognized with Case IH brand’s Red Dot Product Design win

CNH is proud to announce that the 2025 Red Dot Design Awards has recognized our Case IH brand’s Quadtrac 715 tractor in two categories. Red Dot is one of the world’s largest design competitions with over 18,000 entries from 70+ countries recorded for this edition. The Red Dot Label is internationally sought after as a mark of quality for good design.

The Case IH Quadtrac 715 was included in both the ‘Commercial Vehicles: Product Design’ and ‘Innovative Design’ categories. The jury panel of design professionals cited its fusion of aesthetics, ergonomics, and innovation as exemplary of world-class industrial design.

“This award recognizes the work of our in-house design team – who skillfully melded strikingly purposeful design with practical style, while implementing advanced engineering such as the new Heavy-Duty Suspension,” said David Wilkie, Head of Industrial Design at CNH.

This high-horsepower tractor is a flagship model for the Case IH brand – founded in 1842. It is part of an iconic line-up that was first introduced in 1996, breaking new ground in agriculture as the first tractor to operate with our patented four-tracked wheel system. The 715 Quadtrac model sets a new benchmark with its 778 horsepower and signature Case IH styling. It was the first in this new series lineup to debut CNH’s new Heavy-Duty Suspension system, engineered for improved comfort and productivity.

These latest awards add to the 715 Quadtrac’s growing list of international accolades and highlight our commitment to delivering product excellence to farmers everywhere.