NAMPO Cape 2025 to spotlight smart farming solutions for a sustainable future

As the global agricultural landscape evolves under the weight of climate stress, population growth and food security challenges, NAMPO Cape 2025 will once again serve as a premier platform where producers meet progress. From 10 to 13 September 2025, Bredasdorp Park will host the Western Cape’s signature agri event, spotlighting this year’s theme: “Smart Technology for Efficient Resource Management.”

Hosted by Bredasdorp Park NPC in collaboration with Grain SA, NAMPO Cape 2025 invites farmers, agri-professionals, and the public to explore how innovation and sustainability intersect to unlock the future of farming in South Africa.



Theme: Smart Technology for Efficient Resource Management

The theme for this year’s expo underlines one of the most pressing imperatives in agriculture today: doing more with less. With increasing pressure on land, water, energy, and soil resources, farmers are turning to smart technology to streamline inputs, reduce waste, and improve productivity across the value chain.

“Technology has become essential to navigating the future of farming. Whether it’s AI, sensors, drones, or data platforms, these innovations help farmers make better decisions, save resources, and stay competitive. At NAMPO Cape, we bring those solutions to life in a real-world environment,” says Dr Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO (Pty) Ltd. “Smart resource management is not a luxury anymore – it’s a necessity for every producer who wants to remain viable and future-ready.”



Download the 2025 Theme Design here



NAMPO Cape 2025 Highlights

Cutting-Edge Exhibits: Explore the latest machinery and software aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Explore the latest machinery and software aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability. Interactive Demonstrations: Witness smart technology applications in real-time, showcasing resource optimization.

Witness smart technology applications in real-time, showcasing resource optimization. Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to advance sustainable agricultural practices.

Showcasing Smart Agriculture in Action

NAMPO Cape 2025 will feature an impressive line-up of tech-driven exhibits and interactive demonstrations aimed at showcasing:

Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled farming tools such as drones, sensors, automated weather stations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) for predictive decision-making

Precision farming using satellite and GPS-guided systems

Autonomous tractors and smart machinery

Blockchain solutions for traceability and fair trade

Vertical and indoor farming systems

Telematics and fleet optimisation software

Smart irrigation and soil health monitoring tools

Renewable energy solutions for farming

Biotechnology applications and Wearable devices integrating into data platforms for livestock management

More Than Machinery – A Celebration of Agriculture

Beyond the tech and tools, NAMPO Cape 2025 promises a vibrant programme for the whole family:

South African Boerboel Society (SABBS) – meet hteir incredible Boerboel dogs in person

ITPF Invitational Championship – The SA Tentpegging formerly known as Gymkhana, involves swords, lances and skilful riders!

Voermol Flower Hall – striking arrangements by Marjolijn Malan

Youth Engagement – including the Overberg Regional Youth Show on 13 Sept

Schools Programme – hands-on exposure for over 19 schools

Santam Women’s Programme – packed with local flair and celebrity guests such as Bok van Blerk, Jo Black & Andriëtte Norman

See you there!

Tickets are available online from 1 July 2025 at www.ticketpros.co.za, with discounted entry fees for online purchases, at R100 for adults. Tickets at the gates will be on sale at R110 for adults and R50 for children. Entry for pre-schooled children is free of charge. NAMPO Cape takes place from Wednesday, 10 to Friday, 12 September 2025 from 08:00 to 17:00 and Saturday, September 13 from 08:00 to 14:00.

For more information about NAMPO Cape 2025, visit www.nampocape.co.za, contact Chrystal van Wyk at 028 050 1385, or email admin@expo.org.za.