Somalia and Türkiye’s OYAK Group Seal Strategic Deal to Boost Fisheries and Blue Economy

In a landmark move to harness Somalia’s rich marine resources, the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy has signed a strategic agreement with Türkiye’s OYAK Group aimed at transforming the country’s underdeveloped fisheries sector and invigorating the broader blue economy.

The signing ceremony took place in Mogadishu with H.E. Ahmed Hassan Aden, Somalia’s Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, and a representative from OYAK’s Sermaye Yatırımları Anonim Şirketi formalizing the partnership.

The core objectives outlined in the agreement include direct investment in fisheries infrastructure, boosting fish production and quality, establishing processing facilities, creating employment opportunities for Somali youth, and countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Somalia’s coastline, among the longest in mainland Africa, has historically been underutilized, despite its potential in tuna, lobster, and other high-value catch. The collaboration with OYAK signals a new chapter in revitalizing this sector through infusions of capital, technical expertise, and infrastructure improvements.

Key pillars of the partnership include:

Infrastructure & Capital Investment

OYAK is set to inject funding into upgrading ports, landing sites, and cold-chain facilities—essential for improving fish handling, storage, and export readiness.

The agreement emphasizes technology support, with OYAK providing advanced fishing gear and conducting training programs for local fishermen to adopt efficient and sustainable practices.

Establishing fish processing plants supported by OYAK will enable Somalia to climb value chains and meet international export standards—opening pathways to global seafood markets.

The partnership includes mechanisms to strengthen surveillance, enforcement, and regulatory frameworks to guard against illegal and unreported fishing—protecting Somali waters and preserving resources.

With investments in processing facilities and supply chains, thousands of jobs are expected to be created—offering economic opportunities for Somali youth and contributing to poverty reduction.

Minister Aden highlighted the economic and strategic importance of the deal, stating it will help mobilize foreign investment, “expand access to international markets,” and boost revenue from Somalia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

This agreement builds on earlier cooperation with Turkey in February, when a Fisheries Cooperation Agreement was signed to unlock Somalia’s maritime potential and enhance export capacity, estimated to generate substantial revenue through international markets.

Regional & Strategic Context

Somalia’s fisheries sector has been hampered by post‑civil‑war disruptions and a lack of formal investment despite prior localized successes—such as fishing hubs in Puntland and rebuilding efforts around Las Khorey and Garowe. This latest OYAK deal represents a major leap forward, intended to scale these efforts nationwide.

According to industry experts, Türkiye’s involvement with Somalia extends beyond fisheries, encompassing seismic surveys in offshore blocks, oil and gas exploration, and infrastructure development—reflecting Ankara’s growing influence across multiple natural resource sectors in Somalia.