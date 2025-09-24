New world record and lamb champs Boland Winner Announced in Paarl

Lamb Champs 2025 made history today at Hoër Landbouskool Boland in Paarl with two major highlights: a new world record price for a lamb carcass and the announcement of the winners of the Boland competition.

The title of winner of Lamb Champs Boland 2025 was awarded to Louis Botha with a Meatmaster from Cradock in the Eastern Cape, whose exceptional lamb impressed the judges. The winner received a cash prize of R40,000, along with a unique trophy sculpted by renowned artist Nic van Rensburg. Second place went to Nollie Stofberg with a Meatmaster from Fraserburg in the Northern cape, who received a cash prize of R20,000, and third place to Loffie and Micheal Smuts with a Dormer from Moorreesburg in the Western Cape, who received a cash prize of R10,000.

In another historic moment, a Dorper cross lamb from Pieter Cilliers of Philippolis in the Free State was auctioned for a staggering R72,000 to Kalahari Group, surpassing the previous record of R63,000, set at the Royal Show in Pietermaritzburg. The carcass was processed into premium cuts, packaged, and will now form part of Kalahari Cuts’ renowned product range.

Dr. Theo de Jager, Chairman of Saai, said: “This record is still far from what people are willing to pay for premium wines, but it shows the growing recognition of lamb as a premium product and the power of Lamb Champs to elevate it.”

“Events like Lamb Champs remind us how deeply food connects communities; from the farmers who nurture every flock to the families who gather around the table. By supporting family farmers through initiatives like this, we’re not only celebrating heritage and excellence in lamb, but also investing in the sustainability of local farming for generations to come. It’s a privilege for Pick n Pay to help bring that story directly to our customers.” Said Tessa Chamberlain, Head of Sponsorships at Pick ‘n Pay

The event attracted 4,000 attendees and was sold out the day before. Performances by Chris Steyn, Blackbyrd, Juan Boucher, Die Piesangskille and Die Beste Band ensured that food, farming, and culture came together in perfect harmony.

Francois Rossouw, CEO of Saai, emphasized: “Every Lamb Champs event is designed to improve the profitability of family farming, because that remains the biggest threat to the survival of small- and medium-scale farms in South Africa.”

The winner will now compete in the Lamb Champs 2025 national final at NAMPO Alfa in Bothaville on 17 October 2025.

All proceeds from the auction go directly to family farmers. Pick n Pay as headline partner, together with Toyota and Old Mutual as category sponsors and ZARbet as event sponsor, stand as powerful ambassadors for family farmers. Lamb Champs-branded lamb is available in selected Pick n Pay stores, complete with the farmer’s name, farm, breed, and region of production.

“Lamb Champs has elevated lamb tasting to an art form, comparable to wine tasting, and in doing so has restored the connection between consumers and the soil,” said Rossouw.