New Holland–Inchcape partnership boosts access to modern farm machinery in Kenya

New Holland Agriculture officially launched its partnership with Inchcape Kenya during a dedicated event held in Nairobi, marking the formal introduction of Inchcape Kenya as the authorized full-range importer of New Holland Agriculture in Kenya.

The event brought together government officials, key industry stakeholders, customers, media representatives, and senior leadership from New Holland and Inchcape, highlighting the strategic importance of the partnership for the future of Kenyan agriculture.

Inchcape plc is the leading global automotive Distributor, with operations across six continents. Inchcape works with our mobility company partners in smaller, more complex and harder-to-reach markets, which tend to be higher growth with low motorization rates.

Strengthening access through a nationwide Network Through this partnership, farmers and key agricultural stakeholders can now access the full range of New Holland products, genuine spare parts, and aftersales services across Inchcape Kenya showrooms in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Kitale.

This nationwide footprint significantly strengthens New Holland’s presence in Kenya, ensuring improved accessibility, faster service response, and enhanced customer support across key agricultural regions.

Official launch of New Holland’s full-range portfolio in Kenya

Underlining its commitment to Kenyan agriculture, New Holland will offer its complete product portfolio through Inchcape Kenya, including:

TT Series tractors , combining power and efficiency

, combining power and efficiency TT4 Series , delivering robust performance with enhanced features

, delivering robust performance with enhanced features TD Straddle tractors , suitable for a wide range of agricultural applications

, suitable for a wide range of agricultural applications TD5 Series , offering advanced features and superior operator comfort

, offering advanced features and superior operator comfort TS6 and T10 Series , ideal for land preparation, cultivation, and haulage

, ideal for land preparation, cultivation, and haulage High-horsepower tractors , designed for demanding operations and higher productivity

, designed for demanding operations and higher productivity TC Series combine harvesters, providing reliable performance for mixed and small-scale farmers

This comprehensive portfolio ensures farmers across Kenya have access to modern, efficient, and reliable agricultural solutions.

Speaking during the launch event, Mr. Vincent de Lassagne, Vice President – Africa & Middle East, New Holland, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership: “Kenya holds a very special place in New Holland’s vision for Africa. This launch represents more than a commercial partnership — it reflects our long-term commitment to supporting Kenyan farmers with reliable solutions, strong local presence, and sustainable growth. Last year, during our Middle East & Africa Importers Convention, we came together under the theme “Empower the Legacy.”

This message perfectly reflects who we are today and where we are heading. We honor the legacy built through years of trust and innovation, while at the same time looking ahead — empowering the future through technology, strong partnerships, and a clear vision for growth.”

Also speaking at the event, Marion Gathoga-Mwangi, Managing Director of Inchcape Kenya, emphasized the broader role of the partnership:

“As the official distributor of New Holland Agriculture in Kenya, Inchcape is now exclusively offering the full range of tractors and combine harvesters. But our role goes beyond sales. We are committed to aftersales support, parts availability, field service, and customer education. This is what we want to be known for by farmers and key stakeholders across the country.”

The launch was further endorsed by Ms. Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet of Kenya, representing the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Hon. Sen. Mutahi Kagwe, who described the partnership as a major step forward for the sector:

“The entry of New Holland Agriculture into Kenya is a game changer. Through innovation and a strong partnership with Inchcape Kenya, which has a presence across the country, this collaboration will play a key role in boosting agricultural productivity and supporting farmers nationwide.”

With more than 130 years of global heritage, New Holland continues to support farmers worldwide through advanced technology, strong distribution networks, and a clear focus on productivity and sustainability. The launch of this partnership with Inchcape Kenya marks an important step in strengthening New Holland’s presence in East Africa and supporting the future of agriculture in Kenya.