Grain SA and the management of NAMPO have confirmed that no cloven-hoofed animals will be allowed at the 2026 NAMPO Harvest Day, scheduled for 12–15 May 2026 at NAMPO Park.

The move comes in response to recent outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in South Africa, which have spread closer to the country’s central production regions.

Cloven-hoofed animals—including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs—are known carriers of the highly contagious FMD virus.

The decision to restrict their participation was made unanimously during a meeting between NAMPO, Grain SA, and various breeders’ societies, following a thorough risk assessment and consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“Foot-and-mouth disease has now, quite literally, come close to home. As protectors of biosecurity, we cannot risk creating a platform where threats cannot be effectively controlled,” said Danie Minnaar, Chairperson of the NAMPO Harvest Day Committee.

Why the decision was taken

The cancellation of the Bloem Show, along with strong recommendations from the Free State Department of Agriculture regarding the high risks of animal gatherings, highlighted the seriousness of the current situation.

Experts indicated that while existing biosecurity protocols can reduce the risk at large-scale events like NAMPO, they cannot completely eliminate it.

“NAMPO takes biosecurity extremely seriously. This early decision allows breeders’ societies to adjust their planning in good time and helps prevent far greater risks later,” said Dirk Strydom, Managing Director of NAMPO.

What this means for breeders and visitors

No cloven-hoofed animals (cattle, sheep, goats, pigs) will be permitted at NAMPO 2026.

Non-risk animals, including horses, dogs, and poultry, will be allowed under strict biosecurity measures.

All animals and vehicles involved in animal-related activities will be sprayed and disinfected.

Practical biosecurity measures for visitors are being assessed and refined.

Biosecurity awareness initiatives will be integrated throughout the event.

A new and unique visitor experience

While animals will not be physically present, breeders’ societies will continue to staff their exhibition stands and are encouraged to creatively showcase the genetic advantages, performance data, and production value of their breeds.

Visitors can expect a fresh and innovative experience, with breed benefits and performance highlighted through technology, interactive displays, and smart marketing.

NAMPO as an educational platform

NAMPO 2026 will use this opportunity to raise awareness about biosecurity, the spread of diseases such as FMD, and practical steps producers can take to protect their own operations.

The event aims to educate producers, stakeholders, and the broader public, turning a challenge into a learning opportunity.

Grain SA and NAMPO will continue consultations with relevant parties in the lead-up to the expo and will provide updates as necessary.

“Responsible decision-making sometimes means making difficult choices early. This decision was taken in the best interests of the industry, producers, and South Africa’s animal health,” Minnaar concluded.