New Holland Celebrates Triple Win at AE50 Awards for Hay and forage operations

New Holland Agriculture is proud to announce that it has been honored with three prestigious AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). These awards recognize the most innovative designs in engineering products or systems for the food and agriculture industries. New Holland’s IntelliSense™ Bale Automation, CropSpeed Monitoring System, and UltraFeed™ Pickup have each been acknowledged for their groundbreaking contributions to agricultural technology.

“These awards highlight New Holland’s unwavering commitment to hay and forage innovations. By continuously developing advanced technologies in this segment, New Holland ensures that farmers can achieve higher efficiency, better crop quality, and reduced operational costs.” Says Carlo Lambro, Brand President at New Holland. “The IntelliSense™ Bale Automation, CropSpeed Monitoring System, and UltraFeed™ Pickup are all designed to enhance the productivity and profitability of hay and forage operations, symbolizing New Holland’s dedication to supporting farmers in their pursuit of excellence.”

IntelliSense™ Bale Automation: Revolutionizing Baling Efficiency

The IntelliSense™ Bale Automation system – already a winner of a Silver Medal Award at Agritechnica 2022 – has set a new standard in the large square baler industry.

This cutting-edge technology for New Holland’s BigBaler range offers the potential for greater productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency and operator comfort by automating key baler and tractor functions. It integrates SmartSteer™ swath guidance and IntelliCruise II™ speed control, utilizing LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology to provide precise navigation and real-time adjustments. Farmers have underlined the system’s ability to automate feedrate and swath guidance, which significantly reduces operator fatigue and increases efficiency.

CropSpeed Monitoring System: Enhancing Crop Management

The CropSpeed Monitoring System featured on the FR Forage Cruiser self-propelled forage harvesters is the first system of its kind in the industry, and it’s based around a spout-mounted radar sensor that monitors the crop flow leaving the machine, detecting any change in its rate in relation to the forage harvester’s forward speed.

Operators using the system have the potential to reduce blockage likelihood and make dense blockage far less likely to occur in the machine, with the cleanout and work resumption being far faster. This system also helps less-experienced operators operate with more confidence to ensure they can maximize the output of the FR Forage Cruiser with minimum operator training before getting in the seat.

UltraFeed™ Pickup: Maximizing Forage Harvester Productivity

The UltraFeed™ Pickup head is designed to enhance the performance of New Holland’s FR Forage Cruiser self-propelled forage harvesters. Presented in 3.0m, 3.5m and 4.0m working widths (10ft, 11,5ft and 13ft), the UltraFeed™ Pickup efficiently handles larger windrows and improves crop flow through the harvester. Its robust belt-driven driveline and innovative auger design ensure increased capacity, uptime, and service life. The UltraFeed™ Pickup also features a large roller windguard and optional auto greasing system, further optimizing productivity and reducing maintenance.

The AE50 Awards will be presented at the Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference (AETC), which is scheduled to take place from February 9-12, 2025, in Louisville. This event will celebrate the most innovative designs in agricultural engineering, including New Holland’s award-winning technologies.