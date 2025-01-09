OctoFrost Announces Acquisition of HiTec Food Systems

OctoFrost, a globally recognized leader in food processing equipment, announces the acquisition of HiTec Food Systems, a Netherlands-based expert in tailor-made food processing machinery. This partnership enhances the global market position, combined portfolio, and shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric solutions.

This strategic move combines OctoFrost’s expertise in blanching, cooking, chilling, and freezing with HiTec’s specialized capabilities in coating, frying, oil filtering, cooking, grilling and cooling – creating comprehensive solutions for a wide variety of food products while expanding OctoFrost Group to three production sites in Sweden and the Netherlands.

Rasmus Larsson, CEO of OctoFrost Group, shared his excitement about this milestone:

“This acquisition represents an important step in our mission to serve our customers with the most innovative, efficient, and reliable food processing solutions. By joining forces with HiTec, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also creating a unique opportunity to deliver complete, integrated solutions for many food industries. Together, we are better equipped to support our customers’ success and add more value to their operations.”

Eddie van Dam, CEO of HiTec Food Systems, and Jeroen Lijkendijk, Sales Director, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership:

“Teaming up with OctoFrost is a natural step in HiTec’s growth and development. Together, as part of the OctoFrost Group, we can deliver greater value by offering end-to-end processing solutions while ensuring HiTec remains a strong and innovative industry player. Jeroen and I are excited about this new chapter and fully committed to driving the business forward”, said Eddie van Dam.

Jeroen Lijkendijk added, “Joining OctoFrost allows HiTec to strengthen its solutions and extend its reach globally. We are eager to build on HiTec’s legacy of quality and innovation while joining OctoFrost to provide complete food processing systems for our customers.”

As part of the OctoFrost Group, HiTec will continue to deliver its signature high-quality, hygienic, and innovative solutions while benefiting from the enhanced resources, global reach, and expertise of the larger organization. The shared vision of both companies ensures that customers will receive unparalleled service and comprehensive solutions for their food processing needs.