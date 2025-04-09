At the heart of South Africa’s agricultural sector, Broadreach’s renewable energy solutions are assisting farming operations nationwide. The system installed at Namoneng Farm highlights our ability to deliver custom energy systems that meet critical agricultural needs.

Namoneng Farm, a Lona Group citrus operation in Mpumalanga, were facing serious energy constraints following a packhouse upgrade. With Eskom unable to supply additional capacity, the farm relied on generators, using up to 500 litres of diesel daily during peak season.

The Broadreach team designed a 610kWp solar PV system integrated with 1200kWh of battery storage. This solution eliminates reliance on generators, resulting in a significant saving on diesel and maintenance costs. Namoneng is now also assured a stable power supply for their operations all through the year, no matter the season.

The installation builds on our experience across diverse agricultural sectors. From well-known poultry producers in the Western Cape, to water-intensive table grape and date farms in the Northern Cape, and avocado and macadamia producers in Mozambique, we understand each operation’s unique energy demands.

What sets us apart is our tailored approach and our view that every farm requires a custom-built system for their needs. At Namoneng, we:

Conducted in-depth energy audits to understand seasonal consumption;

Partnered with our preferred renewable energy construction company, Ijika Services, to design and install the hybrid system;

Integrated solar PV, battery storage, Eskom and generator supplies (the generators remain on site as a backup in case of extended bad weather); and

Financed the full installation of the system.

Our approach ensured seamless compatibility with Namoneng’s existing infrastructure, whilst ensuring that the system is designed for future scalability. Our engineering team worked hand-in-hand with farm management to maintain uninterrupted power, even during peak processing periods. The system is able to run the packhouse in season and, out of season, to feed any excess energy to chosen pump stations throughout the farm. Farm management has remote access to control the site and ensure energy optimisation.

The impact of replacing diesel generators with solar energy has been substantial, both in terms of annual electricity savings and carbon emissions reduction.

Broadreach structured a zero-capex financing model for Namoneng, meaning that we financed the full cost of the system through a power purchase agreement for solar components and a lease-to-own arrangement for the batteries and networks. The partnership with Broadreach allowed the farm to achieve savings immediately, without upfront costs. Beyond installation, Broadreach also takes care of the long-term monitoring and technical support for the system, ensuring continued performance and peace of mind.

