Madrid’s CoffeeFest 2026 Brings the Buzz on Valentine’s Weekend

Madrid is celebrating Valentine’s weekend with more than flowers and romance this year. From February 14–16, the Spanish capital has transformed into Europe’s beating heart of specialty coffee as CoffeeFest Madrid 2026 takes over IFEMA Madrid.

With more than 250 brands, a 40% expansion in exhibition space, and thousands of professionals and enthusiasts gathering under one roof, CoffeeFest has once again positioned Madrid as a continental capital of quality coffee and hospitality trends.

While couples filled the city’s streets on February 14, inside Hall 14 it was clear: coffee was the real love story.

A EUROPEAN HUB WITH GLOBAL REACH

Founded and directed by César Ramírez of NEO Drinks, CoffeeFest Madrid has rapidly evolved into one of Europe’s most influential coffee gatherings. The 2026 edition reflects a sector that is more professionalized, more innovative, and more connected to gastronomy and sustainability than ever before.

This year’s program features internationally recognized voices, including World Barista Champion Jack Simpson and educator and roaster Kat Melheim (RoasterKat), alongside a strong lineup of European and global experts shaping the future of coffee.

Beyond specialty coffee, the festival expands into tea, matcha, cacao, bean-to-bar chocolate, and boutique pastry — reinforcing how coffee culture is increasingly interwoven with broader premium hospitality experiences.

THE WORLD’S 100 BEST COFFEE SHOPS GALA RETURNS

One of the most anticipated moments of the weekend is the second edition of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops international gala, taking place on February 16.

The ranking has quickly become a benchmark for global coffee excellence, celebrating cafés that combine quality, service, design, innovation, and community impact. The Madrid stage once again becomes the epicenter of global recognition in the coffee world.

COMPETITION, ORIGIN AND INDUSTRY MOMENTUM

CoffeeFest also hosts Spain’s Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) championships, including the Spanish Barista Championship, Brewers Cup, and Coffee Roasting Championship — platforms that spotlight technical precision, creativity, and craft at the highest level.

A major highlight remains the international green coffee auction, showcasing exceptional lots from producing countries and emphasizing traceability, direct trade, and social responsibility. The auction reinforces a growing commitment within the European market to origin transparency and long-term producer relationships.

COFFEEFEST AS A TREND THERMOMETER

More than a trade show, CoffeeFest has become a living laboratory of emerging coffee trends — from sustainability innovation to digitalization, new brewing formats, and evolving consumer behavior.

On Valentine’s weekend, Madrid is not just celebrating romance. It is celebrating a global industry built on connection, culture, and craft.

As coffee professionals, roasters, producers, and brands gather from across Europe and beyond, one message is clear:

Coffee is not just in the cup. It is in the air.