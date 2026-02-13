Zambia to supply up to 1 million bags of maize to cushion Kenya against drought

The Government of Zambia has pledged to supply up to 1 million 90 kg bags of maize to Kenya if drought conditions worsen and local stocks diminish, Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Sen. Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The assurance came as the Kenyan government continues to grapple with tightening maize supplies and rising food insecurity. According to recent government estimates, about 3.3 million Kenyans are facing acute food insecurity, a figure projected to rise to 3.6 million by June 2026 as drought persists in many parts of the country.

Making the announcement on his X account, Sen. Kagwe said the offer from Zambia was a critical contingency for Kenya’s food supply. “We have secured Zambia’s support to supply up to one million bags of maize should our drought situation deteriorate and our local stocks fall short,” he stated, emphasising the need to safeguard food availability for vulnerable communities.

The announcement follows intensified government efforts to stabilise maize availability and curb rising flour prices within the local market. Earlier this month, the government issued an ultimatum to maize hoarders to release their stock within 30 days or face the prospect of duty-free maize imports to relieve pressure on supplies and protect consumers.

“Here in Kenya, we must do everything possible to ensure food security,” Sen. Kagwe said in his statement on X. “While our first priority is to mobilise and distribute local maize to meet demand, we have contingency arrangements, including potential imports from our regional partners, to cushion Kenyans against drought-related shortages.”

Under the ultimatum issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, traders and farmers hoarding maize were given one month to release their stocks to the market or risk wider maize imports being authorised. The government’s strategy prioritises purchasing maize from local farmers to build the National Strategic Food Reserves, with an immediate target of increasing intake to address shortfalls.

Kenya’s rising food insecurity has also prompted other government interventions, including a fertiliser subsidy drive to boost maize production in the upcoming planting season and continued distribution of relief food in drought-affected counties.

Sen. Kagwe reiterated that the maize supply agreement with Zambia is meant to complement domestic efforts, reinforcing regional cooperation in times of climatic stress. “As a region, we must support one another,” he said. “Regional solidarity in food supplies can make the difference between resilience and crisis for millions of families.”