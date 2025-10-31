The African Diaspora Collective Worldwide (TADC) is igniting a new era of agricultural transformation in Liberia as Ambassador H.E. Davisha L. Johnson arrives in-country for a historic nationalization mission under Project 2040—a flagship initiative linking Africa’s farmlands with global investment and diaspora innovation through the Fight for 15 Global Compact.

From November 7–14, 2025, the Goodwill Ambassador to Georgia USA and her team will embark on a high-level delegation tour across seven counties, including Grand Gedeh, Bong, Margibi, Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Lofa, as part of a sweeping agenda to make Liberia the first African nation to nationalize Project 2040.

Hosted by Taking Poverty Out of Liberia (TPOL), the mission aligns directly with President Joseph Boakai’s ARREST Agenda—advancing Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism—by accelerating national food security, job creation, and rural prosperity through climate-smart agribusiness.

“Liberia is ready to lead,” said Ambassador Davisha L. Johnson, Founder of the African Embassy, Head of the African Diaspora Collective Worldwide and President of the Cooperative Executive Management Team (CEMT). “Our goal is to connect smallholder farmers, cooperatives, universities, government and the private sector under one unified vision—to “Re-Brand the Black farmer” and position Liberia as a model of agricultural excellence for the ECOWAS region.”

The delegation will engage with everyone from smallholder farmers and cooperatives—including the Pulufegai Farmers Cooperative, Addison Gayflowu & Son Farm Cooperative, Henries Farm, GADEN, Makolah Agro Enterprise, and TAG Inc. —to government ministries and national institutions such as the National Organization for Disease Control and Prevention (NODICOP) and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Meetings with the Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County, Grand Gedeh University, and the Ministry of Agriculture will explore how Project 2040’s One Hectare Sustainable Farms (OHSF) model can integrate into national frameworks, promoting youth training, agribusiness innovation, and sustainable livelihoods.

Bong County is expected to become the national pilot hub for all 12 of Project 2040’s integrated farming models, which combine crops, livestock, aquaculture, processing, tourism, and carbon credit development. These models will serve as the blueprint for national rollout, turning local farmlands, schools, and even military bases into global centers of innovation and national pride.

Through these collaborations, Liberia will not only achieve agricultural self-reliance but also attract private investment and diaspora capital—creating thousands of jobs while restoring the dignity, wealth, and image of African farmers worldwide.

With 125 farms already registered globally and thriving pilot projects in Ghana and Nigeria, the African Diaspora Collective is expanding Project 2040 across Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Guinea—building a united agricultural economy across the ECOWAS region.

Farmers, cooperatives, and investors worldwide are encouraged to add their farms to the global registry by visiting www.coopexecutives.com and joining this historic agricultural transformation.

“This is bigger than farming,” Ambassador Johnson emphasized. “It’s about ownership, empowerment, and rewriting the global story of African excellence through agriculture.”