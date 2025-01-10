Leading tractor parts supplier arrives in South Africa

• Agriline Products Ltd, a global supplier of vintage and classic tractor parts has launched in South Africa. • Due to growing demand in the African market Agriline Products are now available country wide as well as to SADC countries. • Their range of over 15,000 Agri parts covers manufacturers such as Massey Ferguson, Ford, New Holland, John Deere, David Brown and many more.

Agriline Products Ltd , one of the biggest suppliers for modern, classic, and antique tractor parts in the Northern Hemisphere, have launched their range of over 15,000 Agri products in South Africa.

Due to growing demand in the African market, Agriline Products, have set up base within the Western Cape region of South Africa, they now offer parts country wide as well as to SADC countries with trade agreements for shorter waiting times, resulting in a pain free importing process for their customers.

Agriline Products supplies both genuine and generic products, some of the well-known names include John Deere, Massey Ferguson, Case, New Holland, Landini, Ford, Deutz, Kubota and many more.

Additionally, they also offer a whole range of accessories for tractors, such as tyres, fuel products, tools, paint, mudguards, seats, wheels, hydraulic fittings, mower blades, plough parts, and lights.

All parts are available online for purchase and stocked items are available for delivery the next day.

Oliver Stiley, Founder and Managing Director of Agriline Products Ltd said:

“Expanding into the African market was a decision we made over 12 months ago and we are delighted to see this expansion come to fruition with our base now being fully set up and operational in Klapmuts in the Western Cape.”

“We pride ourselves in delivering excellent product quality and customer service and our newly appointed South Africa based sales team have outstanding knowledge and enthusiasm about tractors and the needs of our local customers.”