Kenya Launches Electronic Warehouse Receipt Central Registry to Boost Agricultural Trade

Kenya has officially launched the Electronic Warehouse Receipt System Central Registry (eWRS-CR), a landmark digital platform designed to modernise agricultural commodity trade, reduce post-harvest losses, and unlock access to structured markets and financing for farmers and agribusinesses across the country.

The platform was launched by the Warehouse Receipt System Council (WRSC) in partnership with TradeMark Africa (TMA) and funded by the British High Commission (BHC) in Nairobi. It is a secure, government-owned digital system that automates, centralises and manages warehouse receipts issued under the Warehouse Receipt System.

By enhancing transparency, traceability and trust, the platform enables seamless participation by farmers, warehouse operators, financial institutions, traders, regulators and other actors along the agricultural value chain.

Supported by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry through the State Department for Trade, the launch marks Kenya’s transition from pilot implementation to full national adoption of a structured and digitised Warehouse Receipt System. The eWRS-CR is now positioned as a critical pillar in strengthening agricultural markets and improving farmers’ access to finance.

Officiating the launch, Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam described the registry as a transformative intervention for the sector.

“The e-WRS Central Registry is not merely a technology platform; it is a confidence-building intervention designed to catalyse participation across the agricultural value chain. By enhancing transparency, strengthening trust, and enabling access to finance, this system empowers farmers, attracts private sector investment, and contributes to Kenya’s broader economic transformation,” she said.

Agriculture remains central to Kenya’s economy, with smallholder farmers contributing over 75 percent of national agricultural output. However, less than 5 percent of bank lending is directed to the sector, limiting access to formal credit. Post-harvest losses, estimated at 30–40 percent for some commodities, continue to erode farmer incomes and threaten national food security.

The eWRS-CR addresses these challenges by allowing farmers and commodity owners to store produce in certified warehouses and receive electronic warehouse receipts as proof of ownership. These receipts can be used as collateral to access financing, enabling farmers to meet immediate financial needs without resorting to distress sales. The system also strengthens structured trade, improves price discovery and enhances overall market efficiency.

WRSC Chairman Patrick Mbogo underscored the strategic significance of the registry.

“The launch of the Electronic Warehouse Receipt System Central Registry marks a defining moment in Kenya’s journey toward a modern, transparent, and efficient agricultural marketing system. This platform strengthens trust among market participants, enhances commodity security, and unlocks access to financing for farmers and agribusinesses. It lays a firm foundation for structured agricultural trade and positions Kenya as a regional leader in agricultural market innovation,” he said.

WRSC Acting CEO and Registrar Lucy Komen highlighted growing private sector uptake of the system.

“We are encouraged by the private sector’s growing embrace of warehouse operations, which is critical to the success of the system. The Warehouse Receipt System provides an enabling environment for private sector engagement. In addition, the structured market systems enable farmers to focus on production while ensuring their commodities are safely stored, financed, and traded within a structured and secure marketplace. We encourage both public and private sector players to adopt this solution. This will strengthen Kenya’s agricultural value chains,” she said.

TradeMark Africa’s Kenya Country Director Lillian Mwai Ndegwa said the platform strengthens trade from the source.

“By improving traceability and enabling access to finance, this platform empowers farmers and agribusinesses to compete more effectively in domestic and regional trade… Systems like the Electronic Warehouse Receipt platform ensure that commodities are traceable, trusted and trade-ready from the moment they enter the value chain,” she said.

Diana Dalton, Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director at the British High Commission in Kenya, reaffirmed the UK’s support.

“Kenya and the UK are injecting innovation into agriculture. Not only does this system put more money into farmers’ pockets, but it also means produce like maize can be used to take out a short-term loan to pay school fees, without a farmer selling their produce at a cheaper price… Smallholder farmers are the backbone of the Kenyan economy – and we’re going far, together,” she said.

The system is fully operational, with 114 warehouse receipts representing nearly 600,000 kilogrammes of commodities already registered, and 44 percent utilised to access financing. The official launch signals Kenya’s commitment to building a transparent, efficient and inclusive agricultural market system nationwide.