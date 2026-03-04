In agriculture, leadership is no longer defined only by hectares planted or tonnes harvested. It is increasingly measured by the ability to adapt, innovate and build resilient food systems in the face of climate volatility, market pressure and technological change. This is the context in which Corteva Agriscience’s SoilSistas initiative has evolved from a training programme into a long term, leadership pipeline for women in agriculture.

The SoilSistas were established to address a persistent gap in the agricultural value chain where rural and emerging women farmers had practical experience but limited access to structured agronomic knowledge financial management skills and professional networks. The programme was designed not as a once off intervention but as a platform to build capability, confidence and connection.

Over successive cohorts, participants have strengthened farm management improved financial decision making and adopted more sustainable practices. Just as importantly they have built a lasting alumni network that continues to collaborate and share knowledge beyond the formal programme.

The long-term impact of this approach is visible in the progression of the SoilSistas themselves. Many alumni have stepped into leadership roles within their communities, becoming mentors and knowledge multipliers. They are not only producers but contributors to local food systems and agribusiness development. In this sense the programme reflects a broader food leadership philosophy where human capacity is viewed as central to agricultural transformation.

It is precisely this demonstrated growth and sustained engagement that led to the expansion of the initiative into the SoilSista Future Skills Programme. Rather than launching an entirely new concept the expansion builds deliberately on the foundation already laid. The Future Skills Programme represents a deepening of the commitment to women who have shown resilience ambition and a clear desire to advance within the sector.

The 2026 SoilSista Future Skills Programme has been designed as an advanced development pathway for 33 women selected from previous cohorts. These participants were chosen based on performance, ongoing participation and their commitment to growing their agricultural enterprises. The shift from foundational training to advanced capability signals an important evolution from access to excellence.

The expanded curriculum reflects the realities of modern agriculture. Modules address current and emerging trends in farming, financial management and business sustainability, technology integration digital tools, digital marketing, leadership governance and regulatory compliance. Together these components prepare participants to operate in an increasingly complex agricultural environment where data literacy, financial discipline and strategic thinking are as critical as production skills.

The significance of the Future Skills Programme lies in its recognition that empowerment is not static. Skills development must be iterative. As markets change and technologies evolve so too must the capabilities of those who drive production. By investing in advanced learning Corteva is acknowledging that sustainable agricultural productivity depends on adaptive human capital.

The programme’s objectives reinforce this forward-looking approach. It aims to enhance knowledge, deepen practical skills, foster innovation, promote networking and support measurable business growth. Participants are expected to leave with the ability to analyse agricultural trends, implement tailored financial strategies, integrate digital tools and demonstrate confident leadership within their enterprises and communities.

Ultimately the SoilSistas journey and its expansion into the Future Skills Programme illustrate a broader shift in agricultural development strategy. Sustainable productivity is not achieved through inputs alone but through people who are equipped to interpret information, manage risk and lead change. By growing skills alongside crops the initiative contributes to resilient farming businesses, stronger rural economies and more secure food systems.

As agriculture navigates the future, programmes that prioritise advanced skills and inclusive leadership will shape the next phase of agricultural innovation and opportunities. The SoilSista Future Skills Programme stands as a practical example of how long-term investment in women can translate into lasting impact across the agricultural value chain and beyond.